Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
WKN: A0B6SJ | ISIN: LT0000101446
Stuttgart
06.10.25 | 07:57
0,636 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2025 07:30 Uhr
The request to delist the shares of PST Group AB from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius, was provided

On 6 October 2025 PST Group AB (hereinafter, the "Company") provided a request to AB Nasdaq Vilnius (hereinafter, "Nasdaq") to delist the shares of the Company from trading on this regulated market. The request was filed, taking into consideration that both the controlling shareholder of the Company AB "HISK" and the Company have performed all the procedures established by legal acts - i. e., the decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of the Company, dated 30 June 2025 for delisting the shares of the Company from trading on Nasdaq was adopted and the tender offer, aimed at delisting thereof from trading on Nasdaq, was implemented.

The Company requested Nasdaq, that when adopting the decision regarding delisting of shares of the Company from trading on Nasdaq, the date of its coming into effect would be established not later than 31 November 2025 (the last trading day on Nasdaq regulated market). However, the final date of delisting of shares of the Company from trading on this regulated market is not known currently and will be established by Nasdaq, when adopting the respective decision. This date may not be later than 6 months as from adoption of the decision by the Board of Nasdaq. Once the decision is adopted by Nasdaq, the Company will inform separately as from which date the shares of the Company will be delisted from trading on Nasdaq under the procedure, established by the legal acts.

More information:

Tomas Stukas

Managing Director

Tel.: +370 618 21360


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
