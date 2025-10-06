Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc., (OTCID: CBIH), a publicly traded biomedical cannabis research and development company listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol CBIH, today announced the appointment of Mr. Andy Trivedi, MBA, to its Board of Directors. The addition of Mr. Trivedi marks a strategic step forward in the Company's mission to scale operations, expand access to capital, and enhance long-term shareholder value.

A decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran and seasoned financial strategist, Mr. Trivedi brings over two decades of leadership experience spanning Fortune 500 corporations, entrepreneurial ventures, and emerging growth sectors. His expertise in capital raising, financial structuring, and corporate growth strategy will directly support CBIH's plans for expansion and innovation in the rapidly evolving biomedical cannabis industry.

Mr. Trivedi currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Newable Power LLC, where he has successfully led capital development and financial planning for high-growth energy ventures. His prior leadership roles at Hewlett-Packard, GE, Air Liquide, Siemens, and FMC underscore a proven track record in building scalable business models and forging strategic partnerships across global industries.

As a member of the Board, Mr. Trivedi will lead CBIH's efforts in capital strategy, investor engagement, and long-term corporate development, reinforcing the Company's ability to attract institutional partners and advance its position in medical cannabis research.

"The appointment of Mr. Andy Trivedi to our Board comes at a defining moment for CBIH," said Mr. John Jones, Treasurer and Director. "While the industry has been challenging to navigate, constraints on the resources required to scale-not capability-have delayed our product rollouts. Andy's proven guidance in complex financial markets will serve as a catalyst, helping us open new avenues of support, advance strategic collaborations, connect with additional financial partners, and secure the backing we need now to bring our products to market, all while maintaining our standards of safety, efficacy, and innovation."

Mr. Trivedi earned his MBA in Strategic Management from the UHV and a BBA in Risk Management and Finance from the UHD. In addition to his corporate achievements, he has been an active supporter of veteran initiatives and small business development programs, underscoring his commitment to community and sustainable growth.

By integrating proven financial leadership into its governance structure, CBIH is positioning itself to seize upcoming opportunities in the medical cannabis sector and deliver sustainable value for shareholders.

About Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc.

CBIH focuses on driving the science, safety, and effectiveness of cannabinoid-driven treatments. Through educational initiatives, clinical studies, and breakthrough product development, the company intends to improve patient care, inspire investor confidence, and set a higher bar for medical cannabis.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

