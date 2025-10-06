C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Surpasses 513 Million DOG Coins, Unveils Vision for 1 Billion DOG Accumulation Strategy

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset company, today announced that its corporate DOG Coin treasury has increased from 507,668,698 DOG to 513,405,065 DOG, marking the acquisition of an additional 5,736,367 DOG coins as part of the company's ongoing digital asset accumulation strategy.

This expansion reinforces C2 Blockchain's long-term commitment to establishing DOG Coin - the first meme coin natively built on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Runes protocol - as a cornerstone of its corporate treasury strategy. With this latest purchase, C2 Blockchain continues to solidify its position as the largest public company DOG holder in the world.

"Every DOG coin we acquire is a strategic step toward redefining how public companies integrate on-chain assets into balance sheet strength," said Levi Jacobson, CEO of C2 Blockchain Inc. "Our next target is clear - we are officially setting our sights on 1 billion DOG coins. This goal represents not only our confidence in the long-term potential of DOG, but our belief in the future of Bitcoin-native innovation."

C2 Blockchain's DOG treasury strategy mirrors the pioneering approach of traditional corporate digital asset accumulation, bridging the gap between Wall Street and decentralized ecosystems. The company views DOG as a unique asset within Bitcoin's growing ecosystem of Runes-based digital primitives - combining community-driven utility, provable scarcity, and Bitcoin's network-level security.

The Company's DOG holdings are custodied securely through its Kraken institutional wallet, and all holdings can be tracked transparently via C2DOG.com .

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID: CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset company focused on Bitcoin mining, digital treasury management, and strategic on-chain accumulation. The company leverages a hybrid model combining public equity with blockchain-native treasury assets to create long-term shareholder value through innovation and transparency.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

Contact:

C2 Blockchain Inc.

Investor & Media Relations

info@c2blockchain.com

www.c2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/c2-blockchain-surpasses-513-million-dog-coins-unveils-vision-for-1-bi-1081867