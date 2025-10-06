Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Vizsla Royalties Corp. (TSXV: VROY) (OTCQB: VROYF) ("Vizsla Royalties" or the "Company") extends its congratulations to Vizsla Silver Corp. ("Vizsla Silver") on the publication of its third annual sustainability report (the "Report"). The Report highlights Vizsla Silver's meaningful progress across environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance, reinforcing Vizsla Silver's commitment to building long-term value for communities and stakeholders in Mexico.

The Report provides detailed insights into Vizsla Silver's performance and initiatives across three key pillars of sustainability - environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and ethical governance, including:

Environmental:

Maintained voluntary efforts to rehabilitate two aging tailing storage facilities from legacy operations

Cultivated approximately 5,000 native trees, accounting for 19 different species that will serve in future restoration activities

Social:

Partnered with the Venados de Mazatlán baseball team, which aims to create positive community impact in Mazatlán through well-being initiatives

Invested US$205,300 in community well-being, bringing the cumulative total investment to over US$600,000

Governance:

Strengthened the Company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") reporting framework and updated ESG goals

Initiated the process of updating the Company's Social Impact Assessment

The Report was prepared with reference to the IFRS Foundation International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) SASB Metals and Mining Standard and represents an opportunity for stakeholders to gain a comprehensive understanding of the Company's sustainability journey. To view the full Report, please visit Vizsla Silver's website.

Engagement of SRC Swiss Resource Capital AG

The Company has entered into a communications service agreement with SRC Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC"), headquartered in Herisau, Switzerland, to provide investor relations and communications services in Europe. The agreement commenced October 1, 2025, for an initial one-year term, with a monthly fee of CHF 4,500. The engagement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. SRC and its principals are arm's length to the Company and hold no securities of the Company, directly or indirectly, nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Vizsla Royalties Corp.

Vizsla Royalties Corp. is a precious metals focused royalty company. The Company's principal asset is a Net Smelter Return Royalty on Vizsla Silver Corp.'s (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) flagship Panuco Project located in Mexico. Panuco is a world-class silver and gold development project actively advancing towards production. A Preliminary Economic Study for Panuco was published in July 2024 which highlights 15.2 Moz AgEq of annual production over an initial 10.6-year mine life, an after-tax NPV5% of US$1.1B, 86% IRR and a 9-month payback at US$26/oz Ag and US$1,975/oz Au.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), Jesus Velador, Ph.D. MMSA QP, Vice President of Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

No production decision has been made for Panuco at this time. Any decision to proceed to construction or commercial production will only be made following completion of a feasibility study that demonstrates economic and technical viability in accordance with NI 43-101.

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release relating to Panuco is based on information publicly disclosed by Vizsla Silver and information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vizsla Royalties. Specifically, as a royalty holder, Vizsla Royalties has limited access to Panuco. Although Vizsla Royalties does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported on Panuco by Vizsla Silver may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vizsla Royalties' royalty interests.

