EQL Pharma AB: EQL Pharma in process of recruiting new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

EQL Pharma is recruiting a new CCO with an international background as part of its new five-year plan. This means that the current Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Alexander Brising will leave his position. Alexander has been active in EQL Pharma since 2016 and will remain in his role until the end of December 2025 and ensure a stable handover.

- We would like to thank Alexander for his efforts over all these years, especially within the company's commercial strategies where he has worked to ensure that the portfolio of pharmaceutical products reaches its full potential in the geographical markets where EQL Pharma operates, both Nordic and European. Alexander has been a central part of our journey.

"I would like to thank Alexander for his invaluable contribution over many years with us and all the knowledge he has contributed. We wish him all the best in the future," says Axel Schörling, CEO of EQL Pharma.

The process to recruit a new CCO is in its final stages, and the Company will provide more information as soon as possible, in consultation with the individual's current employer.

For more information contact:

Axel Schörling,

CEO & President EQL Pharma AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 76 317 90 60

E-mail: axel.schorling@eqlpharma.com

Web: www.eqlpharma.com

EQL Pharma AB (publ) in short

EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generics, i.e., drugs that are medically equivalent to original drugs. The company currently has 46 niche generics (i.e., generics with limited competition apart from the original drug) launched in the Nordic markets. In addition to these, there is a significant pipeline of additional niche generics for launch in 2025 and beyond. The business is currently focused entirely on prescription drugs, including hospital products, mainly in the Nordics and European markets. EQL Pharma AB has its operations in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm stock market. EQL Pharma AB carries out extensive development work in collaboration with leading contract manufacturers and major pharmaceutical companies in the EU and Asia, among others.