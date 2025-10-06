Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12AZY | ISIN: SE0005497732 | Ticker-Symbol: 7JK
München
06.10.25 | 08:00
6,000 Euro
-0,33 % -0,020
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EQL PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQL PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6305,77017:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2025 15:10 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQL Pharma AB: EQL Pharma in process of recruiting new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

EQL Pharma is recruiting a new CCO with an international background as part of its new five-year plan. This means that the current Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Alexander Brising will leave his position. Alexander has been active in EQL Pharma since 2016 and will remain in his role until the end of December 2025 and ensure a stable handover.

- We would like to thank Alexander for his efforts over all these years, especially within the company's commercial strategies where he has worked to ensure that the portfolio of pharmaceutical products reaches its full potential in the geographical markets where EQL Pharma operates, both Nordic and European. Alexander has been a central part of our journey.

"I would like to thank Alexander for his invaluable contribution over many years with us and all the knowledge he has contributed. We wish him all the best in the future," says Axel Schörling, CEO of EQL Pharma.

The process to recruit a new CCO is in its final stages, and the Company will provide more information as soon as possible, in consultation with the individual's current employer.

For more information contact:

Axel Schörling,

CEO & President EQL Pharma AB (publ)
Phone: +46 (0) 76 317 90 60
E-mail: axel.schorling@eqlpharma.com
Web: www.eqlpharma.com

EQL Pharma AB (publ) in short

EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generics, i.e., drugs that are medically equivalent to original drugs. The company currently has 46 niche generics (i.e., generics with limited competition apart from the original drug) launched in the Nordic markets. In addition to these, there is a significant pipeline of additional niche generics for launch in 2025 and beyond. The business is currently focused entirely on prescription drugs, including hospital products, mainly in the Nordics and European markets. EQL Pharma AB has its operations in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm stock market. EQL Pharma AB carries out extensive development work in collaboration with leading contract manufacturers and major pharmaceutical companies in the EU and Asia, among others.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.