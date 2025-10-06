Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06
6 October 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 701.413p. The highest price paid per share was 705.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 696.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,157,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,143,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
332
697.800
16:07:36
533
697.800
16:07:36
65
697.800
16:07:36
79
697.800
16:07:36
183
697.800
16:07:36
56
697.800
16:07:36
179
697.800
16:07:36
169
697.800
16:07:36
77
697.800
16:04:26
685
697.800
16:04:26
896
698.000
16:02:19
647
698.200
16:02:03
333
698.200
16:02:03
6
698.200
16:02:03
40
698.200
16:02:03
58
698.200
16:02:03
16
698.200
16:02:03
761
697.800
15:59:48
522
698.000
15:58:13
775
697.600
15:54:07
924
697.600
15:50:29
927
697.400
15:45:38
788
698.400
15:44:43
79
698.400
15:44:43
898
698.200
15:40:04
812
698.200
15:36:12
157
698.200
15:36:12
456
698.400
15:36:09
408
698.400
15:36:09
522
698.400
15:35:55
550
698.000
15:31:07
232
698.000
15:28:28
788
698.600
15:28:24
872
698.400
15:25:15
798
698.600
15:25:01
114
698.600
15:25:01
266
698.400
15:21:43
51
698.400
15:21:43
532
698.400
15:21:43
91
698.600
15:16:20
787
698.600
15:16:20
806
699.200
15:14:40
357
699.600
15:14:18
550
699.600
15:14:18
890
699.600
15:10:56
833
699.000
15:09:15
854
698.400
15:05:25
829
698.600
15:05:05
1054
698.600
15:03:54
828
698.400
15:01:25
833
698.000
14:58:57
827
698.200
14:57:15
535
698.800
14:55:59
295
698.800
14:55:59
774
698.600
14:53:00
762
698.800
14:50:45
912
699.400
14:47:22
257
699.800
14:44:29
298
699.800
14:44:29
353
699.800
14:43:23
56
701.000
14:42:10
741
701.000
14:42:10
652
701.400
14:39:53
146
701.400
14:39:53
841
701.600
14:37:22
778
702.200
14:34:53
406
702.600
14:33:20
481
702.600
14:33:20
914
703.400
14:30:50
1063
703.400
14:30:30
308
703.600
14:30:25
549
703.600
14:30:25
163
703.200
14:30:00
786
703.600
14:22:16
899
703.800
14:13:45
797
704.600
14:09:50
773
704.200
14:06:13
937
703.400
13:58:57
775
703.600
13:53:21
886
703.600
13:47:58
858
703.800
13:43:18
768
703.600
13:38:27
724
704.400
13:32:19
92
704.400
13:32:19
806
704.600
13:32:19
719
704.800
13:27:25
123
704.800
13:27:25
769
705.200
13:17:10
801
705.400
13:16:56
876
705.600
13:09:17
879
705.000
13:02:50
897
705.200
13:02:49
498
704.600
12:55:20
321
704.600
12:55:20
912
703.800
12:49:52
393
703.000
12:42:10
548
703.000
12:42:10
416
703.000
12:42:10
129
703.000
12:38:49
234
703.000
12:38:37
3
702.800
12:26:22
776
702.800
12:26:22
940
702.200
12:16:32
860
702.000
12:04:26
826
701.600
11:58:04
735
702.000
11:54:38
128
702.000
11:54:38
952
702.600
11:51:31
211
701.200
11:32:04
601
701.200
11:32:04
779
702.000
11:26:06
851
702.600
11:16:35
924
702.800
11:06:17
806
702.000
11:01:46
427
701.800
10:57:05
404
701.800
10:57:00
915
702.200
10:56:55
898
703.000
10:40:53
773
703.600
10:37:50
866
703.000
10:27:38
909
702.200
10:18:05
943
701.400
10:13:40
878
701.800
10:05:17
760
702.600
09:59:21
895
703.800
09:56:42
855
704.000
09:51:49
843
704.800
09:46:26
798
704.800
09:45:21
904
704.800
09:32:41
795
705.400
09:26:59
853
705.200
09:23:06
669
704.000
09:17:45
255
704.000
09:17:45
799
702.600
09:11:49
882
703.800
09:05:57
28
703.800
09:05:57
769
704.400
09:03:57
765
705.200
08:55:29
796
704.800
08:52:20
764
704.000
08:46:31
762
702.800
08:42:47
852
703.200
08:42:47
796
702.400
08:40:37
923
701.600
08:38:23
806
700.200
08:31:35
783
699.600
08:27:59
905
700.200
08:22:57
760
700.400
08:20:26
739
700.400
08:17:41
145
700.400
08:17:41
933
698.400
08:15:33
916
698.600
08:15:25
910
696.200
08:05:48
910
696.600
08:01:14