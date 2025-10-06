Anzeige
Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
03.10.25 | 09:30
8,100 Euro
+0,62 % +0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9508,20018:40
8,0508,15018:33
PR Newswire
06.10.2025 18:06 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06

6 October 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 701.413p. The highest price paid per share was 705.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 696.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,157,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,143,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

332

697.800

16:07:36

533

697.800

16:07:36

65

697.800

16:07:36

79

697.800

16:07:36

183

697.800

16:07:36

56

697.800

16:07:36

179

697.800

16:07:36

169

697.800

16:07:36

77

697.800

16:04:26

685

697.800

16:04:26

896

698.000

16:02:19

647

698.200

16:02:03

333

698.200

16:02:03

6

698.200

16:02:03

40

698.200

16:02:03

58

698.200

16:02:03

16

698.200

16:02:03

761

697.800

15:59:48

522

698.000

15:58:13

775

697.600

15:54:07

924

697.600

15:50:29

927

697.400

15:45:38

788

698.400

15:44:43

79

698.400

15:44:43

898

698.200

15:40:04

812

698.200

15:36:12

157

698.200

15:36:12

456

698.400

15:36:09

408

698.400

15:36:09

522

698.400

15:35:55

550

698.000

15:31:07

232

698.000

15:28:28

788

698.600

15:28:24

872

698.400

15:25:15

798

698.600

15:25:01

114

698.600

15:25:01

266

698.400

15:21:43

51

698.400

15:21:43

532

698.400

15:21:43

91

698.600

15:16:20

787

698.600

15:16:20

806

699.200

15:14:40

357

699.600

15:14:18

550

699.600

15:14:18

890

699.600

15:10:56

833

699.000

15:09:15

854

698.400

15:05:25

829

698.600

15:05:05

1054

698.600

15:03:54

828

698.400

15:01:25

833

698.000

14:58:57

827

698.200

14:57:15

535

698.800

14:55:59

295

698.800

14:55:59

774

698.600

14:53:00

762

698.800

14:50:45

912

699.400

14:47:22

257

699.800

14:44:29

298

699.800

14:44:29

353

699.800

14:43:23

56

701.000

14:42:10

741

701.000

14:42:10

652

701.400

14:39:53

146

701.400

14:39:53

841

701.600

14:37:22

778

702.200

14:34:53

406

702.600

14:33:20

481

702.600

14:33:20

914

703.400

14:30:50

1063

703.400

14:30:30

308

703.600

14:30:25

549

703.600

14:30:25

163

703.200

14:30:00

786

703.600

14:22:16

899

703.800

14:13:45

797

704.600

14:09:50

773

704.200

14:06:13

937

703.400

13:58:57

775

703.600

13:53:21

886

703.600

13:47:58

858

703.800

13:43:18

768

703.600

13:38:27

724

704.400

13:32:19

92

704.400

13:32:19

806

704.600

13:32:19

719

704.800

13:27:25

123

704.800

13:27:25

769

705.200

13:17:10

801

705.400

13:16:56

876

705.600

13:09:17

879

705.000

13:02:50

897

705.200

13:02:49

498

704.600

12:55:20

321

704.600

12:55:20

912

703.800

12:49:52

393

703.000

12:42:10

548

703.000

12:42:10

416

703.000

12:42:10

129

703.000

12:38:49

234

703.000

12:38:37

3

702.800

12:26:22

776

702.800

12:26:22

940

702.200

12:16:32

860

702.000

12:04:26

826

701.600

11:58:04

735

702.000

11:54:38

128

702.000

11:54:38

952

702.600

11:51:31

211

701.200

11:32:04

601

701.200

11:32:04

779

702.000

11:26:06

851

702.600

11:16:35

924

702.800

11:06:17

806

702.000

11:01:46

427

701.800

10:57:05

404

701.800

10:57:00

915

702.200

10:56:55

898

703.000

10:40:53

773

703.600

10:37:50

866

703.000

10:27:38

909

702.200

10:18:05

943

701.400

10:13:40

878

701.800

10:05:17

760

702.600

09:59:21

895

703.800

09:56:42

855

704.000

09:51:49

843

704.800

09:46:26

798

704.800

09:45:21

904

704.800

09:32:41

795

705.400

09:26:59

853

705.200

09:23:06

669

704.000

09:17:45

255

704.000

09:17:45

799

702.600

09:11:49

882

703.800

09:05:57

28

703.800

09:05:57

769

704.400

09:03:57

765

705.200

08:55:29

796

704.800

08:52:20

764

704.000

08:46:31

762

702.800

08:42:47

852

703.200

08:42:47

796

702.400

08:40:37

923

701.600

08:38:23

806

700.200

08:31:35

783

699.600

08:27:59

905

700.200

08:22:57

760

700.400

08:20:26

739

700.400

08:17:41

145

700.400

08:17:41

933

698.400

08:15:33

916

698.600

08:15:25

910

696.200

08:05:48

910

696.600

08:01:14


© 2025 PR Newswire
