Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES plc
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Alastair Bruce
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR (Director)
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
b)
LEI
213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
ISIN: GB0032273343
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
06 October 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)