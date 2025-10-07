

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) confirmed that a fire occurred in the heating system of its MB-4 fractionator, part of the company's Mont Belvieu fractionation complex in Texas.



The fire was swiftly contained and limited to the MB-4 facility. Fractionation operations across the complex were promptly shut down as a precaution. Importantly, no injuries were reported.



Following initial safety reviews, ONEOK expects to resume operations at the complex, excluding MB-4, which will return to service upon completion of necessary repairs. The company does not currently anticipate any material impact on its financial condition, operating results, or cash flows as a result of the incident.



