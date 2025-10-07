

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK) said Tuesday that, in a joint venture with Railroad Construction Company, it has signed a contract with the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission for a standby power generation facility project in Newark, New Jersey.



The company said it will include its share of the contract worth $148 million in the U.S. order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.



The project involves installing 34-megawatt power generation equipment to provide standby power for the Newark Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) during utility outages and is designed for independent operation.



Work began in the third quarter of 2025 and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027.



