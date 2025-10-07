Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: A2H9T4 | ISIN: SE0010546242
Frankfurt
07.10.25 | 16:15
0,438 Euro
-0,23 % -0,001
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2025 16:30 Uhr
Acconeer AB: Acconeer awarded design win for in-cabin monitoring with Japanese car manufacturer

Acconeer has been selected by a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer for in-cabin passenger monitoring. This is a new customer and the first in-cabin monitoring design win with the A121 pulsed coherent radar sensor. Sales start is expected in 2028 with a design win value of approximately two million USD over five years.

CEO Ted Hansson comments: "We expect in-cabin monitoring to become a mainstream feature and as a leader in this industry, we believe it is needed to have a broad and competitive product portfolio addressing car manufacturers' different requirements on installation, functionality and cost. Today's announcement with A121 is a clear proof that Acconeer can offer this."

Sales to this manufacturer will be reflected in orders by Acconeer's distributors. A design win is counted when a formal nomination is received, or when forecasted sales can be done with high reliability.

For additional information, please contact:
Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

About Acconeer AB
With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
