WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
07.10.25 | 10:31
8,050 Euro
-0,62 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0008,20018:40
8,0508,15018:41
PR Newswire
07.10.2025 18:06 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07

7 October 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 699.280p. The highest price paid per share was 702.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 697.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,252,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,048,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions


Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1302

699.000

16:09:32

307

699.000

16:09:32

869

698.800

16:06:27

1046

699.000

16:06:11

917

699.000

16:04:11

887

698.800

16:01:40

944

698.800

16:01:40

935

698.400

15:58:19

768

698.600

15:58:19

174

698.600

15:58:19

779

699.000

15:55:05

196

699.000

15:55:05

899

699.400

15:55:05

839

699.400

15:52:19

767

699.800

15:52:19

126

699.800

15:52:19

265

699.800

15:52:19

988

699.400

15:48:11

768

699.000

15:43:03

757

698.400

15:39:26

813

698.400

15:37:30

842

698.600

15:37:30

25

698.600

15:37:30

1114

698.600

15:37:30

935

699.000

15:32:30

842

699.200

15:32:26

890

699.600

15:28:08

769

699.800

15:27:18

840

699.800

15:21:48

907

700.000

15:21:01

833

700.000

15:21:01

783

700.000

15:13:21

813

700.000

15:11:48

613

700.000

15:08:55

331

700.000

15:08:55

829

700.000

15:08:55

640

699.000

15:03:03

220

699.000

15:03:03

227

698.600

15:00:18

565

698.600

15:00:18

667

698.800

15:00:13

180

698.800

14:59:55

277

699.000

14:59:25

660

699.000

14:59:25

792

699.000

14:55:26

922

699.200

14:53:54

945

699.800

14:53:49

787

699.800

14:53:49

1003

699.800

14:53:49

971

699.200

14:48:14

843

698.400

14:42:19

886

698.600

14:40:15

909

698.600

14:39:03

50

699.000

14:36:11

320

698.800

14:36:11

550

698.800

14:36:11

362

699.000

14:36:11

61

699.000

14:36:11

320

699.000

14:36:11

206

699.000

14:36:11

917

699.000

14:36:11

771

698.600

14:31:35

894

698.000

14:28:50

1050

698.200

14:28:38

843

698.400

14:28:21

932

698.600

14:17:32

901

698.800

14:15:51

911

699.000

14:09:26

942

698.800

14:01:20

927

699.800

13:56:51

926

700.200

13:53:45

783

700.000

13:45:41

3

700.000

13:45:41

812

700.400

13:38:36

941

700.600

13:30:30

904

700.800

13:30:26

881

700.600

13:27:09

838

701.000

13:22:58

916

700.400

13:01:01

730

700.200

12:57:01

52

700.200

12:57:01

765

699.800

12:52:43

880

699.600

12:43:44

933

700.000

12:41:52

479

699.600

12:27:51

449

699.600

12:27:51

763

699.800

12:24:57

837

699.200

12:20:11

837

698.800

12:19:21

763

698.600

12:07:44

865

698.800

12:07:40

259

697.400

11:59:50

652

697.400

11:59:50

776

697.400

11:52:17

45

697.000

11:48:39

888

697.000

11:48:39

839

698.400

11:45:02

865

698.600

11:29:16

774

698.600

11:21:03

780

698.800

11:19:10

794

698.000

11:16:30

620

697.400

10:48:30

243

697.400

10:48:30

935

698.600

10:37:00

767

699.600

10:32:56

670

699.800

10:32:21

138

699.800

10:31:05

865

699.800

10:24:57

924

700.000

10:24:57

460

700.000

10:24:57

462

700.000

10:24:57

801

699.200

10:11:44

930

699.200

09:58:20

244

698.000

09:52:10

615

698.000

09:52:10

885

699.800

09:45:02

865

699.600

09:42:38

803

699.000

09:33:52

819

699.400

09:25:05

792

700.600

09:17:55

842

701.200

09:09:00

796

702.400

09:04:05

717

699.800

09:00:08

34

699.800

09:00:08

872

700.000

08:56:32

76

700.000

08:53:35

689

700.000

08:53:35

542

700.400

08:48:45

338

700.400

08:48:45

368

700.600

08:48:03

501

700.600

08:48:03

797

698.600

08:36:06

901

700.400

08:20:51

1

700.400

08:20:51

900

699.400

08:14:59

889

699.200

08:07:31

906

699.600

08:07:31

801

698.200

08:03:14


© 2025 PR Newswire
