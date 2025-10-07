Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07
7 October 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 699.280p. The highest price paid per share was 702.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 697.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,252,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,048,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1302
699.000
16:09:32
307
699.000
16:09:32
869
698.800
16:06:27
1046
699.000
16:06:11
917
699.000
16:04:11
887
698.800
16:01:40
944
698.800
16:01:40
935
698.400
15:58:19
768
698.600
15:58:19
174
698.600
15:58:19
779
699.000
15:55:05
196
699.000
15:55:05
899
699.400
15:55:05
839
699.400
15:52:19
767
699.800
15:52:19
126
699.800
15:52:19
265
699.800
15:52:19
988
699.400
15:48:11
768
699.000
15:43:03
757
698.400
15:39:26
813
698.400
15:37:30
842
698.600
15:37:30
25
698.600
15:37:30
1114
698.600
15:37:30
935
699.000
15:32:30
842
699.200
15:32:26
890
699.600
15:28:08
769
699.800
15:27:18
840
699.800
15:21:48
907
700.000
15:21:01
833
700.000
15:21:01
783
700.000
15:13:21
813
700.000
15:11:48
613
700.000
15:08:55
331
700.000
15:08:55
829
700.000
15:08:55
640
699.000
15:03:03
220
699.000
15:03:03
227
698.600
15:00:18
565
698.600
15:00:18
667
698.800
15:00:13
180
698.800
14:59:55
277
699.000
|
14:59:25
660
699.000
14:59:25
792
699.000
14:55:26
922
699.200
14:53:54
945
699.800
14:53:49
787
699.800
14:53:49
1003
699.800
14:53:49
971
699.200
14:48:14
843
698.400
14:42:19
886
698.600
14:40:15
909
698.600
14:39:03
50
699.000
14:36:11
320
698.800
14:36:11
550
698.800
14:36:11
362
699.000
14:36:11
61
699.000
14:36:11
320
699.000
14:36:11
206
699.000
14:36:11
917
699.000
14:36:11
771
698.600
14:31:35
894
698.000
14:28:50
1050
698.200
14:28:38
843
698.400
14:28:21
932
698.600
14:17:32
901
698.800
14:15:51
911
699.000
14:09:26
942
698.800
14:01:20
927
699.800
13:56:51
926
700.200
13:53:45
783
700.000
13:45:41
3
700.000
13:45:41
812
700.400
13:38:36
941
700.600
13:30:30
904
700.800
13:30:26
881
700.600
13:27:09
838
701.000
13:22:58
916
700.400
13:01:01
730
700.200
12:57:01
52
700.200
12:57:01
765
699.800
12:52:43
880
699.600
12:43:44
933
700.000
12:41:52
479
699.600
12:27:51
449
699.600
12:27:51
763
699.800
12:24:57
837
699.200
12:20:11
837
698.800
12:19:21
763
698.600
12:07:44
865
698.800
12:07:40
259
697.400
11:59:50
652
697.400
11:59:50
776
697.400
11:52:17
45
697.000
11:48:39
888
697.000
11:48:39
839
698.400
11:45:02
865
698.600
11:29:16
774
698.600
11:21:03
780
698.800
11:19:10
794
698.000
11:16:30
620
697.400
10:48:30
243
697.400
10:48:30
935
698.600
10:37:00
767
699.600
10:32:56
670
699.800
10:32:21
138
699.800
10:31:05
865
699.800
10:24:57
924
700.000
10:24:57
460
700.000
10:24:57
462
700.000
10:24:57
801
699.200
10:11:44
930
699.200
09:58:20
244
698.000
09:52:10
615
698.000
09:52:10
885
699.800
09:45:02
865
699.600
09:42:38
803
699.000
09:33:52
819
699.400
09:25:05
792
700.600
09:17:55
842
701.200
09:09:00
796
702.400
09:04:05
717
699.800
09:00:08
34
699.800
09:00:08
872
700.000
08:56:32
76
700.000
08:53:35
689
700.000
08:53:35
542
700.400
08:48:45
338
700.400
08:48:45
368
700.600
08:48:03
501
700.600
08:48:03
797
698.600
08:36:06
901
700.400
08:20:51
1
700.400
08:20:51
900
699.400
08:14:59
889
699.200
08:07:31
906
699.600
08:07:31
801
698.200
08:03:14