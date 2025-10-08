

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB has agreed to divest its Robotics unit to SoftBank for an enterprise value of $5.375 billion and not pursue its earlier intention to spin-off the division as a separately listed company. As of the fourth quarter 2025, the Robotics division will be reported as discontinued operations.



ABB said, upon closing, the divestment will result in a non-operational pre-tax book gain of approximately $2.4 billion with expected cash proceeds, net of transaction costs, of approximately $5.3 billion. The expected separation costs are approximately $200 million, about half of which was already included in 2025 guidance.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News