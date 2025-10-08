Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
WKN: A2ABB5 | ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13
Frankfurt
08.10.25 | 08:07
0,105 Euro
+0,96 % +0,001
08.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08

8 October 2025

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

(" Conroy" or the " Company")

CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

  • Fundraise closed oversubscribed for a total investment of £1,728,700
  • Fundraise Shares have a restriction period ending four months from issue
  • Net proceeds to be used by the Company to accelerate exploration on its Irish exploration assets and for general working capital purposes

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that the Company has received all funds from investors and closed its non-brokered private placement for a total of £1,728,700 at a price of 10 pence per share (the " Fundraise"), the terms of which are set out in the Company's announcement dated 12 September 2025. The participants in the Fundraise include both existing and new shareholders.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Fundraise for further geological work on the Company's assets in Ireland, to continue with its activities in securing material asset-level investment, and for general working capital purposes.

Mr. John Sherman, the Company's Chairman, commented:

"The Board is pleased to have closed the Fundraise on an oversubscribed basis and welcomes the participation of both new and existing investors.I believe the presence of new, long-term oriented North American investors with deep sector experience on our shareholder register will raise the profile of the Company.These investors will also contribute meaningfully to the "Discs" project going forward as we progress both targeted exploration work and ongoing discussions around material strategic asset-level investment."

Additional information

Conroy has conditionally raised £1,728,700, prior to expenses, through the issue of 17,287,000 new Ordinary Shares of €0.001 (" Ordinary Shares") at a price of 10 pence per share (the " Fundraise Shares"). An application has been made for admission of the Fundraise Shares to trading on AIM, which is expected to occur on or around Thursday 9 October 2025 (" Admission").

The Fundraise has been conducted within the Company's existing share authorities and allotment is conditional upon Admission.

Each Fundraise Share will be accompanied by a warrant to subscribe for one further Ordinary Share at a price of 17.0p at any time in the next two years (the " Warrants"). The Fundraise Shares, or any Ordinary Shares being issued as a result of any exercise of Warrants, are subject to a restricted or 'lock-in' period ending 4 months from the date of allotment of the Fundraise Shares.

The participants in the Fundraise are primarily long-term value investors from North America. Of these shareholders, Mr. Ryan Matthiesen has subscribed for 3,000,000 Fundraise Shares, increasing his overall shareholding to 3,650,000 Ordinary Shares and Mr. Lowell Schmidt has subscribed for 2,500,000 Fundraise Shares, and consequently, are expected to hold 5.04 per cent. and 3.45 per cent. respectively of the enlarged ordinary share capital of the Company on Admission.

On Admission, and for the purposes of the FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued voting share capital will consist of 72,391,175 Ordinary Shares with one voting right per ordinary share.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About the 'Discs of Gold' project

Conroy's 'Discs of Gold' project in Ireland is defined by two parallel district scale gold trends, extending over c.90km, which are 100 per cent. held under license by the Company, anchored by the Clontibret gold deposit. The Clontibret target area contains a currently defined 517Koz gold resource @ 2.0 g/t Au (320Koz Au Indicated and 197Koz Au Inferred (2017)) which remains open in multiple directions. The Company has identified a further seven gold targets in its license area with the Clay Lake and Creenkill gold targets being of particular interest. Gold occurs in multiple styles in the Company's license area, including free gold, refractory gold in arsenopyrite and gold associated with pyrite and antimony (stibnite), suggesting multiple hydrothermal events seeded the deposit. There are clear geological analogies between the "Discs of Gold" targets and large gold deposits in Southeastern Australia and Atlantic Canada.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC

Tel:+353-1-479-6180

John Sherman, Chairman

Maureen Jones, Managing Director

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Tel:+44-20-3328-5656

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

Lothbury Financial Services

Tel:+44-20-7469-0930

Tel:+44-20-3290-0707

Michael Padley

Hall Communications

Tel:+353-1-660-9377

Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com



