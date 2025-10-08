Fragbite Group AB: Flexible financing agreement signed, up to 200 MSEK for purchasing Bitcoin

Fragbite Group AB (publ) ("Fragbite Group" or "the Company") has today entered into an agreement with Alumni Capital Limited ("Alumni") for an Equity Line of Credit (ELOC) financing, consisting of a financing facility with a value of up to SEK 200 million over a four-year term ("the Facility"). The Company's primary intention with the Facility is to enable the purchase of Bitcoin with a high degree of flexibility. The company intends to utilise the Facility when market conditions are favourable.

"We are very pleased to have established this financing solution which provides us with a highly agile and flexible arrangement for access to capital. The structure enables Fragbite Group to grow our Bitcoin holdings in an advantageous way, which in turn will increase Bitcoin per share (BPS) for the shareholders. I would like to thank Alumni Capital for their professional approach and look forward to our collaboration," says Patrik von Bahr, Bitcoin Treasury Director, Fragbite Group.

"We are happy to partner with Fragbite Group and support the growth of their Bitcoin Treasury, and equally excited to expand Alumni's presence in the Nordics. I look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership," says Ashkan Mapar, Portfolio Manager and General Partner, Alumni Capital.

KEY TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT

The agreement for the Facility entitles the Company to request, in tranches, that Alumni subscribe for a certain number of shares in the Company at a subscription price based on the Company's share price during a pricing period running from the date on which the share subscription is requested to the date of execution. The Company has the right to set a minimum price for Alumni's share subscription, and if the share price during the pricing period falls below this minimum price, the number of shares that Alumni is obliged to subscribe for will be reduced accordingly. Detailed information about share issues to Alumni will be published if and when they are carried out.

Under the customary Equity Line of Credit (ELOC) financing structure, Alumni has the option to sell a number of shares during the pricing period corresponding to the number of shares that Alumni will subsequently subscribe for each time the Facility is utilised. The cost of the Facility corresponds to 1% of the size of the Facility, which the Company can choose to pay in cash or by issuing shares.

To enable the use of the Facility, certain principal shareholders in the Company will lend shares to Alumni as collateral for the Facility, which will entail transaction reporting to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (sv: Finansinspektionen).

THE COMPANY'S INTENT

Fragbite Group's primary intent with the Facility is to provide the Bitcoin Treasury business area with flexibility and enable the purchase of Bitcoin in a manner that is advantageous to the Company and at carefully chosen points in time. Fragbite Group does not have a permanent investment policy or any commitments to any counterparty regarding a specific allocation of resources but instead makes investment decisions in accordance with the Company's strategy and based on what is most advantageous for Fragbite Group at any given time. The Company intends to only utilise the Facility when the Company's share price is trading at a premium in relation to Net Asset Value (NAV).

For questions, please contact:

Erika Mattsson, Chief Communications Officer

ir@fragbitegroup.com

Phone: +46 8 520 277 82

Redeye AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About us

Fragbite Group (publ) is a Swedish corporate group with a portfolio of established subsidiaries that develop, adapt and publish games and esports content within GAMING, ESPORTS and WEB3. Our products are developed for both traditional platforms - PC, mobile and console - and modern platforms built on blockchain technology. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

This information is information that Fragbite Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-08 08:11 CEST.