Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: 870740 | ISIN: FI0009000459 | Ticker-Symbol: HUKI
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2025 08:22 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki publishes its Q3 2025 Interim Report on October 23, 2025

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 8.10.2025 AT 9:15 EEST

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its Q3 Interim Report on Thursday, October 23, 2025, approximately at 8:30 Finnish time.

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined audiocast and teleconference on the same day at 9:30 EEST. Huhtamaki's President & CEO Ralf K. Wunderlich and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results, followed by a Q&A session. The event will be held in English, and it can be followed in real-time.

A link to the audiocast is available at: https://huhtamaki.events.inderes.com/q3-2025.

A link to the teleconference is available at: https://events.inderes.com/huhtamaki/q3-2025/dial-in.
Registration is required for the teleconference. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:
Kristian Tammela, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18?000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 101 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at?www.huhtamaki.com.? ?


