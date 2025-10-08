

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl PLC (BNZL.L, BZLFY.PK), a British distribution and outsourcing company, said on Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of Caterline Catering Equipment Ltd, a distributor of commercial catering equipment in Ireland and Northern Ireland.



Caterline, with revenue of EUR 6 million in 2024, will complement the acquirer's existing catering business.



Bunzl also completed the acquisition of Anta y Jesús, S.L.U, a regional distributor of cleaning and hygiene products in Spain. For 2024, this business had generated revenue of EUR 6 million.



The two acquisitions, closed in September, will support Bunzl's offerings and footprint.



