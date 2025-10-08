Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR) will host its 12th annual OneSumX Client Conference from Oct. 8-10, 2025, in Porto, Portugal. The event convenes regulatory supervisors, senior banking executives, financial leaders, and technology partners to address the future of finance, risk management, and regulatory compliance.

This year's conference theme, "Future Ready Banking: Navigating Finance, Risk Regulation in 2025 and Beyond," highlights the industry's focus on resilience, transparency, and innovation in the face of evolving supervisory expectations and market dynamics.

"Financial institutions are navigating unprecedented change, including mounting regulatory complexity and increased market uncertainty," said Dean Sonderegger, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer FRR. "The OneSumX Client Conference provides a platform for collaboration and practical insights to help organizations strengthen compliance, manage risk, and adapt with confidence."

The 2025 OneSumX Client Conference will feature:

Client and regulatory insights and strategies will include presentations by supervisors from the European Central Bank (ECB) and Banco de Portugal.

Leaders from Bawag Group, Byblos Bank Europe, flatexDEGIRO, KBC Bank Van Breda, NN Bank, Regional Investment Bank (RIB), and Volksbank Wien AG will share perspectives on topics including dynamic risk management, finance transformation, data governance, strategic ALM, Integrated Regulatory Framework (IReF), Pillar 3, Basel reforms, and IRRBB.

Partner spotlights: Strategic partners such as Accenture, EPAM, Collibra, d-fine GmbH, RegBird, and Fintecor will present collaborative innovations supporting digital transformation and regulatory efficiency.

Panels and sessions on Leadership in turbulent times European Supervisors' priorities for 2026 Automating finance, risk, and reporting Scaling regulatory data governance AI and automation in regulatory reporting Business case for finance transformation Real-time monitoring in market risk and liquidity management Strategic ALM and turning risk insight into action

on

The event program also includes roundtables, user groups, interactive learning hubs, product demonstrations, peer networking, and previews of upcoming OneSumX enhancements designed to simplify compliance and support business growth.

Wolters Kluwer FRR is part of the Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance division, which provides a wide range of technology-enabled lending, regulatory and investment compliance solutions, corporate services, and legal entity compliance solutions.

For more information, visit the OneSumX Client Conference website.

