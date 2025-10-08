Report reveals surge in artificial intelligence adoption with four in five tax and accounting firms globally planning to increase AI investment and a third of them using AI daily

Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting is proud to release the second edition of its global report, Future Ready AccountantThe report delivers a data-driven analysis of the global tax and accounting profession. Drawing on insights from over 2,700 professionals worldwide, Future Ready Accountant reveals how firms are evolving to meet rising client expectations, embrace advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), and build resilient, insight-driven business models. The report highlights that accelerated AI adoption, advisory-first engagement, and cloud integration are redefining firm purpose, talent strategy, and client service in a rapidly changing global landscape.

Jason Marx, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting, commented, "The 2025 Future Ready Accountant report reveals a profession in strategic transformation. Firms are moving beyond tactical fixes to embrace long-term strategies centered on advisory services, talent development, and technology integration. AI is no longer a future consideration-it's a present-day imperative that firms need to embrace not just to survive but to thrive and grow. As firms embed AI and automation into their workflows, they're redefining how value is delivered, decisions are made, and client relationships are built. These shifts aren't just operational-they signal a broader redefinition of firm purpose, long-term strategy, and client engagement models that drive meaningful results."

The global report features exclusive editions for the U.S., Canada, Europe, and APAC markets offering region-specific insights and analysis.

"This report is important to the tax and accounting industry, as it not only captures global trends but also provides regional insights-empowering firms to tailor their strategies to specific market needs and navigate the significant shifts reshaping the profession," said Marx.

Comparative findings from Future Ready Accountant

The 2025 Future Ready Accountant report marks a significant evolution in the global accounting landscape compared to 2024. This year, AI adoption has surged-rising from 9% in 2024 to 41% in 2025-indicating a radical shift from cautious experimentation to confident integration across firm operations. This year's findings show that 77% of firms plan to increase AI investment, with 35% already using it daily. Firms are embedding AI into workflows to enhance client service and engagement models, automate tasks, and generate strategic insights.

On the power of AI, Marx commented: "AI is redefining how professionals access and apply authoritative knowledge. Built on a responsible framework, AI delivers transparent, source-linked insights while rigorously safeguarding user data. This year's report shows that AI adoption has more than quadrupled globally, signaling a shift from experimentation to operational reliance. Firms leveraging AI are working faster, with greater precision and confidence, transforming how strategic decisions are made and how client value is delivered."

Additionally, advisory services have become nearly universal, with 93% of firms offering them-up from 83% in 2024. The emphasis has moved from simply expanding offerings to using AI and data to personalize and scale client advisory. Talent strategies have matured as well; while last year's focus was on attracting and retaining skilled professionals, this year firms are prioritizing enablement, with 31% citing advanced technical skill development as a top staffing challenge.

Cloud adoption and tech integration continue to drive growth. In 2024, 62% of firms used cloud technology and those with high integration saw 78% revenue growth. In 2025, 52% of firms expanded cloud-based solutions, and 87% of those with highly integrated systems reported revenue growth. The evolution toward digital maturity is now seen as an enabler of innovation, resilience, and long-term success.

Global Key Findings 2025 Future Ready Accountant

Transformation Over Tactics

Firms worldwide are moving beyond tactical responses to embrace strategic transformation. The profession is rapidly evolving due to artificial intelligence, cloud integration, and heightened client expectations for deeper insights. Firms are redefining their purpose, strategy, and client engagement models to drive meaningful results.

Growth and Profitability Surge

Revenue Growth: 83% of firms globally reported increased revenue, up from 72% in 2024.

Profitability: 79% of firms saw improved profitability, up from 74% last year.

This momentum is consistent across regions: Asia Pacific (84%), North America (84%), and Europe (80%). Nearly one in four firms qualify as high-growth (10%+ revenue growth), demonstrating that high performance is not limited by scale.

AI as a Core Capability

AI Adoption: AI usage has more than quadrupled in one year, rising from 9% to 41%.

Routine Use: 72% of firms now use AI at least weekly, with 35% using it daily.

Investment: 77% of firms plan to increase AI investments over the next three years. Among large firms, 40% are targeting double-digit growth in AI spend.

Impact: 73% of regular AI users report better-than-expected results, especially in client service, financial insights, and efficiency.

Advisory-First Engagement

Advisory Services: 93% of firms now offer advisory services (up from 83% in 2024), with nearly half planning to expand offerings in the next year.

Client Demand: 35% of clients are asking firms to provide strategic business advice.

Data-Driven: 87% of firms use client data to uncover and tailor advisory opportunities. AI is enhancing advisory delivery, with 41% of high-growth firms reporting better-than-expected results from AI in improving client guidance.

Technology Integration and Cloud Adoption

Cloud Solutions: 52% of firms adopted or expanded cloud-based solutions.

Workflow Automation: 47% plan to increase workflow automation and enhance digital communication with clients.

Integration: 87% of professionals whose technology is highly integrated (at least 75%) experienced revenue growth.

Talent and Future of Work

Talent Strategy: Firms are shifting from reactive hiring to strategic enablement, investing in flexibility, automation, and skill-building.

Technical Skills: 31% of firms globally cited developing advanced technical skills as a top staffing challenge, up from 27% last year.

Staff Demand: Staff expectations for better technology tools surged to 29%, a 10-point increase over last year.

Private Equity and M&A Trends in the last three years

Mergers: 26% of firms report having merged with another firm.

Private Equity: 32% received private equity investment.

Acquisitions: 27% acquired a firm.

Access the Future Ready Accountant Report

Individuals are encouraged to visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/know/future-ready-accountant to access the Future Ready Accountant report and gain insights into the key trends shaping the future of tax and accounting.

