The deal strengthens Regnology's leadership in compliance technology, expands capabilities in risk and finance, and reinforces its commitment to innovation and client continuity.

Regnology, a global leader in regulatory reporting and supervisory technology, today announces the successful closing of its acquisition of Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR) business. This milestone reinforces Regnology's position as the trusted partner for financial institutions and regulators worldwide, delivering smarter, faster compliance solutions at scale.

Regnology is committed to ensuring business continuity for all FRR clients. With a proven track record in seamless migrations and a unified data model on a scalable SaaS platform, institutions can maintain compliance securely and efficiently throughout the integration process.

The acquisition underscores Regnology's vision to combine regulatory expertise with innovation. The recently launched RRH Ascend platform exemplifies this commitment, offering cloud-native architecture, advanced automation, and AI-driven insights to transform regulatory data into strategic value.

By integrating Wolters Kluwer's FRR OneSumX for Finance and OneSumX for Risk, Regnology delivers extended capabilities for CFOs and CROs. These award-winning solutions provide advanced accounting and reporting, real-time financial data processing, and robust risk analytics and modelling aligned with global frameworks-empowering organizations to manage financial and risk data holistically and transform data into actionable control and oversight.

Rob Mackay, CEO of Regnology, commented: "This acquisition significantly strengthens our regulatory reporting capabilities while expanding our ability to serve Chief Financial Officers and Chief Risk Officers with a broader suite of tools. By integrating additional finance and risk functionalities, we enable institutions to deliver greater transparency, resilience, and strategic value across the organization."

Regnology is delighted to welcome new colleagues from Wolters Kluwer FRR into its entrepreneurial culture. Their deep expertise and industry knowledge will accelerate innovation and strengthen the company's ability to deliver trusted solutions worldwide. With more than 2,000 employees across 30 countries and offices in key financial centers throughout Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific, Regnology's presence spans over 100 countries-serving global Tier 1 banks, local institutions, and financial authorities of all sizes.

About Regnology

Regnology is a recognized leader in regulatory, risk, tax, and finance reporting technology- connecting regulators and the regulated across more than 100 countries. Our unique position enables us to span the full spectrum of industry needs, delivering solutions that address both oversight and compliance requirements to a broad range of clients, including global Tier 1 banks, local and regional institutions, corporates, insurers, and authorities.

With presence in over 30 countries and deep local expertise, Regnology combines a truly global approach with an understanding of regional regulatory requirements. Our unified data model and "map once, report many" methodology ensure consistency, auditability, and scalability across jurisdictions, while our modular, cloud-native solutions empower clients to achieve compliance, unlock enterprise-wide insights, and future-proof their operations.

Regnology's leadership is underpinned by fast-paced growth and a front-running approach to innovation, continually investing in automation, AI, and domain expertise to deliver future-ready solutions.

For more information about Regnology, connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Visit our website: www.regnology.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251130594274/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Mireille Adebiyi Chief Marketing Officer

Email: mireille.adebiyi@regnology.net