Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer recognized as one of America's Best Large Employers for the sixth consecutive year

Wolters Kluwer recognized as one of America's Best Large Employers for the sixth consecutive year

Recognition highlights Wolters Kluwer's strength in top talent and engineering capabilities critical to delivering AI-powered solutions for customers

Alphen aan den Rijn - March 3, 2026 - Wolters Kluwer, global leader in professional information solutions, software, and services, has once again been named among America's Best Large Employers by Forbes, marking the sixth consecutive year the company has earned a place on the prestigious list. The recognition reflects Wolters Kluwer's continued commitment to fostering a dynamic, inclusive, and high-performance workplace.

Best Large Employer - and Best for Engineers

In addition to being recognized as one of America's Best Large Employers, Wolters Kluwer was also recently named to the 2026 Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Engineers, a distinction based on feedback from engineers with AI, software, data, and other advanced technology skills.

The Forbes Best Employers for Engineers list highlights organizations that excel in attracting and retaining engineering talent critical to innovation, with survey respondents evaluating employers on professional development opportunities, workplace flexibility, compensation, and culture - with current employee feedback weighted most heavily.

Together, these recognitions underscore Wolters Kluwer's position not only as one of the best large employers in the U.S., but also as a top destination for engineers, a capability that is central to the company's strategy of delivering AI-powered, expert solutions for customers across regulated and high-impact domains.

Stacey Caywood, CEO and Chair of the Executive Board at Wolters Kluwer, said:

"We are honored to be recognized once again as one of America's Best Large Employers. This continued recognition is a testament to the passion, expertise, and dedication of our people, and to a culture that empowers them to innovate and deliver for customers every day."

Culture and top talent driving innovation

Bill Baker, Chief Human Resources Officer at Wolters Kluwer, added:

"Our culture is built around attracting, developing, and retaining exceptional talent - particularly engineers and technologists who are shaping the future of AI-enabled professional solutions. Being recognized by Forbes both as one of America's Best Large Employers and as a Best Employer for Engineers reinforces that Wolters Kluwer is a place where top talent can do meaningful work, grow their careers, and have real impact for customers and society."

People development at Wolters Kluwer

People development is a strategic priority at Wolters Kluwer and a key enabler of its AI-driven growth roadmap. The company offers a comprehensive global talent framework encompassing onboarding, continuous learning, skills development, career mobility, and leadership growth. Through initiatives such as Grow, the Global Career Framework, and close collaboration between human resources, product, and technology teams, employees are empowered to build the next generation of expert, technology-enabled solutions.

Wolters Kluwer's culture emphasizes purpose, inclusion, and innovation - enabling employees to bring their full selves to work, thrive in a collaborative environment, and make a difference in the moments that matter most for customers worldwide.

To learn more about careers at Wolters Kluwer, visit careers.wolterskluwer.com.

About the rankings

The America's Best Large Employers ranking is based on an independent survey conducted by Statista, drawing on hundreds of thousands of evaluations from U.S. employees working at companies with at least 1,000 employees. The survey places the greatest weight on current employee feedback, alongside assessments from peers within the same industry.

For more information on the methodology, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-large-employers/.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Media Stefan Kloet Global Communications m +31 (0)612 223 657 stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com

