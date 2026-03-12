Early customer insights demonstrate how the Expert AI-powered platform can help accounting firms transition from compliance-centric work to advisory-led service models.

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today highlighted key customer feedback from itsearly-access release of CCH Axcess Advisor, an AI-powered advisory platform designed to help firms more easily identify, prioritize and deliver strategic advisory services.

"Early customer feedback underscores that CCH Axcess Advisor is poised to shape a new era of advisory one where firms of every size gain clarity, confidence, and competitive advantage, by combining our deep domain expertise with the transformative capabilities of Expert AI," said Joel Morris, Vice President Segment Leader, TAA Research Advisory, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "This is not just an advancement in technology; it's a turning point for the profession. Firms of every size will soon be empowered to deliver richer advisory value with confidence, agility, and a future-ready mindset."

In December 2025, Wolters Kluwer invited an exclusive group of firms ranging from sole proprietors to national Top 100 practices to participate in the Early Adopter Program, giving them the first opportunity to utilize CCH Axcess Advisor to uncover advisory opportunities across their client base. More than 40 firms are currently participating.

Early adopters report that CCH Axcess Advisor is helping them to:

Prioritize growth-enabling opportunities , by reviewing the platform's impact scores, which quickly identify the most valuable advisory opportunities.

, by reviewing the platform's impact scores, which quickly identify the most valuable advisory opportunities. Identify estimated tax savings generated directly from return data within the trusted CCH Axcess ecosystem, delivering meaningful savings at both the client level and across a firm's entire client portfolio, based on outcomes observed among early adopters of varying firm sizes.

generated directly from return data within the trusted CCH Axcess ecosystem, delivering meaningful savings at both the client level and across a firm's entire client portfolio, based on outcomes observed among early adopters of varying firm sizes. Quickly determine which clients present actionable advisory opportunities and which do not so they can concentrate efforts on the most valuable, growth-driving engagements.

and which do not so they can concentrate efforts on the most valuable, growth-driving engagements. Support the upskilling of junior staff by utilizing the platform's built-in guidance and step-by-step guided workflows.

by utilizing the platform's built-in guidance and step-by-step guided workflows. Reduce the time and risk associated with manual data entry, because the platform's native integration with the CCH Axcess ecosystemallows it to automatically pull in tax return data, so users don't have to manually upload data.

"CCH Axcess Advisor makes it easy to deliver high-value advisory services with confidence. The guidance is clear, practical, and helps us give clients actionable insights they truly value. The product keeps getting better, and we're genuinely excited about where it's headed. It consistently helps us uncover opportunities we might not have seen otherwise," said Alex Chen, CEO, AC Harvest Strategies, one of the firms participating in the Early Adopter Program.

Customer feedback shapes CCH Axcess Advisor roadmap ahead of May 2026 launch

As Wolters Kluwer continues onboarding Early Adopter Program participants, feedback from ongoing training and discovery sessions is shaping the platform's roadmap ahead of its commercial launch in Q2 2026. Enhancements underway include expanded guided workflows and deeper integrations with CCH AnswerConnect, which grounds AI insights in authoritative tax law and expert-verified editorial content with transparent citations. Additional enhancements include AI-generated, plain-language "why this matters" summaries and new advisory modules, all designed to help firms accelerate their transition from compliance-first to advisory-led service models.

