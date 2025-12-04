Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software for its CCH Tagetik Platform. The AI-powered predictive budgeting planning solution with anomaly detection, driver-based analysis and forecasting, empowers finance leaders with data-driven insights for improved agility, accuracy, and transparency.

This naming follows another recent award-winning recognition for advancements in AI after the launch of the CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform.

Madhur Aggarwal, EVP and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance Management, said:

"This acknowledgment marks the 5th time Wolters Kluwer has been named a Leader in this Magic Quadrant for FP and follows our recognition in a separate 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close Consolidation Solutions. We feel this continued recognition by Gartner underscores the strength and reliability of the CCH Tagetik unified platform for consolidation, planning, ESG regulatory reporting in supporting financial excellence for our customers."

With advanced AI and GenAI functionality, CCH Tagetik empowers finance professionals to democratize access to meaningful financial data, manage datasets with speed and automation, unlock hidden insights, and expedite decision-making.

A reviewer in Gartner Peer Insights, a Financial Planning Analysis Manager in the Consumer Goods Industry said: "Implementation was on time, on budget, and our business was able to use the system as intended right away. Support has been great when required and our implementation partner has been top notch."

Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities. A Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view.

Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance Management (CPM) business unit is part of the Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division. The division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, ESG, Corporate Performance Management and Audit and Assurance. Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG solutions enable business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

