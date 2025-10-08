Wall Street Prep, Financial Edge, and Euromoney Learning Combine to Create Global Leader in Financial Training

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street Prep ("WSP"), Financial Edge Training ("FE"), and Euromoney Learning ("EML"), three of the most respected names in financial education, today announced they are combining to create the world's premier platform for finance training.

The combination establishes the largest global faculty of industry practitioners, and sets the standard for what clients can expect from a training partner: tailored white-glove service across all geographies, comprehensive digital content, and deep capabilities across divisions, roles and career stages - from entry-level analysts through senior leaders.

Anchored by Wall Street Prep 's leadership in innovation, scale, and breadth of offerings - spanning enterprise programs for the world's top financial institutions, on-campus workshops at leading universities, and direct-to-learner certifications - the new platform integrates Financial Edge 's elite investment banking new-hire programs and Felix online platform with Euromoney Learning 's deep portfolio of open-enrollment and in-house courses, built on decades of trust across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Together, the three organizations will deliver a seamless, best-in-class training experience to finance professionals and institutions worldwide.

"At the heart of this combination are our clients," said Matan Feldman, CEO of Wall Street Prep. "They want a strategic partner who can deliver tailored programs at a global scale across roles, skills, and divisions. Just as importantly, they expect us to serve as an extension of their teams - bringing industry perspective, thought leadership, and innovative approaches to learning. By joining with Financial Edge and Euromoney Learning, we are positioned as the clear leader in financial training. For our clients, this means access to the most comprehensive suite of solutions in the industry and a partner who can support them at every stage."

Financial Edge adds deep relationships with elite investment banks, pairing tailored new-hire training with digital innovation. Its Felix platform, already embedded at leading investment banks, brings real-time data and experiential learning into graduate programs, while its 1:1 help desk and just-in-time support extend learning far beyond the classroom. "Our edge has always been blending in-person excellence with state-of-the-art digital tools," said Alastair Matchett, CEO of Financial Edge. "Now, by combining with Wall Street Prep and Euromoney Learning, we can scale those strengths to a broader client base while making our own programs even stronger."

Euromoney Learning contributes a complementary strength with its vast portfolio of public courses and tailored in-house programs, trusted by banks and financial institutions across EMEA and beyond and delivered by a global faculty of industry practitioners. Euromoney Learning's training offering spans both technical & leadership training across accounting & audit, governance, risk & compliance, project finance, fintech, credit & corporate banking, C-Suite & board education, professional skills, legal finance, trade finance, treasury & ALM, and many others. "For decades, Euromoney Learning has been helping financial institutions invest in their people wherever they operate," said Raj Sood, Managing Director of Euromoney Learning. "By joining with Wall Street Prep and Financial Edge, we gain the scale, innovation, and complementary capabilities to service clients in new and more impactful ways."

Financial Edge and Euromoney Learning will join as standalone divisions within the Wall Street Prep Group, with Matan Feldman serving as Group CEO. Raj Sood (Euromoney Learning), Andrea Ward (Financial Edge), and Alastair Matchett (Financial Edge) will join the Wall Street Prep Group Executive Leadership Team, ensuring continuity of expertise and a unified strategic direction across the group.

This combination has been facilitated by The Riverside Company , the global private equity firm that acquired Wall Street Prep in February 2025 with a vision of creating a modern financial training platform built around the evolving needs of clients. With Riverside's backing, the group is positioned to accelerate the industry's shift away from static classrooms toward blended, personalized, and AI-enhanced learning - and to deliver the innovation, scale, and quality that will keep its clients at the forefront of professional development in finance.

About Wall Street Prep

Wall Street Prep is the global leader in finance training, trusted by over 300 corporate clients, including the world's top investment banks, private equity firms, investment firms and corporations. In addition to serving employers, WSP is the leading provider of financial training to universities and directly to individuals. WSP partners with over 200 of the world's top universities to deliver real-world finance workshops, and it has become the global standard for individuals pursuing careers in finance through self-study programs and certifications, including flagship partnerships with Wharton Online and Columbia Business School Executive Education. Notably, WSP is the industry's pioneer in AI-enhanced finance training, launching the AI for Business & Finance Certificate with Columbia Business School Executive Education in 2025. For more information, visit www.wallstreetprep.com .

About Financial Edge Training

Financial Edge Training is the trusted partner of the world's elite investment banks, delivering highly customized new-hire programs and innovative digital solutions. Its Felix online platform, embedded at leading global banks, integrates real-time data and experiential learning into graduate training. Through its 1:1 help desk and just-in-time learning tools, Financial Edge extends support beyond the classroom, ensuring professionals succeed in the moments that matter most. For more information, visit www.fe.training .

About Euromoney Learning

For 40 years, Euromoney Learning has been a leading global provider of financial education for banks and institutions across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. Its portfolio includes hundreds of public and bespoke in-house courses spanning technical finance, leadership, and professional development. With a global faculty of industry experts, Euromoney Learning helps mid-to-senior career professionals advance their skills and empowers institutions to invest in their people wherever they operate. For more information, visit https://www.emlearning.com .

