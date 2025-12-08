Newmark Group, Inc.: Newmark Named North America's Best Real Estate Adviser by Euromoney

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. ("NMRK"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to global corporations, institutional investors and owners and occupiers worldwide, has been named North America's Best Real Estate Adviser by Euromoney.

The award recognizes firms that demonstrate exceptional results for clients through market insight, strategic guidance and the ability to navigate complex real estate challenges. Newmark's advisory excellence spans major capital markets transactions, sophisticated occupier mandates, global portfolio strategy, workplace solutions and advanced research and analytics.

"It's an honor to be recognized for excellence and the results we deliver," said Barry Gosin, Chief Executive Officer of Newmark and Chairman of Newmark & Company Real Estate, Inc. "This distinction reflects the trust our clients place in Newmark and the dedication of our people, whose expertise and collaboration drive exceptional outcomes."

The recognition follows another year of significant growth and differentiation for Newmark. The firm has continued expanding its global platform through key acquisitions and expansion across Europe and Asia, deepened its talent bench across Capital Markets, Leasing and Occupier Solutions, and advanced its data, analytics and technology capabilities - including by scaling its Managed Services and Investor Solutions businesses.

These strategic investments build on Newmark's long-term performance trajectory. The company is the fastest-growing publicly traded commercial real estate services firm traded in the U.S. and UK, including a 21% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2011 and 2024[1]. The firm is positioned to provide clients with comprehensive expertise across markets, sectors and cycles.

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of over $3.1 billion. As of September 30, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 170 offices with over 8,500 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

1 The peers included in the 2011 through 2024 compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") are U.S. tickers CBRE, CIGI, JLL, MMI, and WD (in USD) and UK ticker SVS (using GBP). These companies generated total revenue CAGRs of between approximately 7% and 17%, or a simple mean of 13%, from 2011 through 2024. Newmark's 2011 results are based on unaudited full year 2011 Total Revenues for Newmark & Company Real Estate, Inc. In addition, U.S. ticker CWK did not report revenues for periods before 2015 and is therefore excluded.

