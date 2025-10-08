

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) and its subsidiary Paragon 28 on Wednesday announced the commercial launch of two new products for complex foot and ankle trauma: the Gorilla Pilon Fusion Plating System and the Phantom TTC Trauma Nail.



The Gorilla Pilon Fusion Plating System provides reliable dual-column fixation for severe or malunited tibial pilon fractures.



Building on the proven Phantom TTC Nail platform, the Phantom TTC Trauma Nail offers expanded lengths-150 mm, 300 mm, and 350 mm-and enhanced fixation capabilities to address more demanding trauma cases, including complex pilon fractures requiring tibiotalocalcaneal fusion.



Both systems are currently available for use by foot and ankle specialists in the United States.



