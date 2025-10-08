InCoax Networks AB: InCoax launches 5 Gbps over coax with MoCA Access 2.5 aggregation, solution now available

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InCoax Networks has announced the launch of a new broadband access solution that delivers 5 Gbps symmetrical speeds over coaxial networks. The achievement is based on InCoax's patented Link Aggregation (LAG) technology, which combines two MoCA Access 2.5 channels into one seamless, high-performance link. The new InCoax Access 5 Gbps solution, featuring the InCoax A5 NTE, is now available for operator testing.

This launch marks a major step forward in broadband access innovation. Traditionally, MoCA Access 2.5 has been limited to 2.5 Gbps per channel. InCoax engineers developed a new generation of control-layer software that overcame key challenges in synchronization, packet distribution, latency management, and stability. The result is the first commercial system where two independent MoCA channels operate as a coherent 5 Gbps link.

The new system is embodied in the InCoax Access A5 NTE, operating together with the in:xtnd C254 Control Unit. Together they deliver sustained 5 Gbps throughput, extended reach of up to 240 meters, robust QoS, and full compatibility with MoCA Access 2.5 networks. The solution also supports remote configuration and integration into operators' OSS and BSS platforms, ensuring efficient deployment and management.

"Launching a solution capable of 5 Gbps over coax demonstrates both our innovation and our ability to turn R&D into operator-ready technology," said Jörgen Ekengren, CEO, InCoax Networks. "The A5 modem is the first embodiment of this achievement, showing that coax remains a strategic and future-proof medium for multi-gigabit broadband. It provides operators with a faster and more cost-effective path to fiber-like performance in MDUs, without the disruption of new cabling."

For operators, the InCoax Access 5 Gbps solution provides a competitive alternative to costly fiber retrofits or DOCSIS 4.0 upgrades. It enables the launch of premium service tiers, accelerates time to revenue, and supports long-term competitiveness through scalable software innovation.

The solution is available for operator testing and evaluation, giving service providers the opportunity to validate 5 Gbps performance in their own environments and accelerate their roadmap to next-generation broadband.

For a deeper technical explanation of the achievement and the system design, InCoax has published a new whitepaper: "5 Gbps Fiber Access Extension over coax with MoCA Access 2.5 aggregation for next generation broadband". The whitepaper details the underlying software innovation, engineering achievements, and operator business case.

More information on Fiber Access and FWA extension can be found at www.incoax.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below at 14.00 CEST on October 8, 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Jörgen Ekengren, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jorgen.ekengren@incoax.com

+46 73 899 55 52

About InCoax Networks

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high performance, future proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and internet access for all.

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Vator Securities AB, tel. +46 8-5800 6599, ca@vatorsec.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/incoax-networks-ab/r/incoax-launches-5-gbps-over-coax-with-moca-access-2-5-aggregation--solution-now-available,c4247327

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15562/4247327/3711693.pdf InCoax_LAG_A5_20251008_EN_final https://news.cision.com/incoax-networks-ab/i/modem-a5-front-right-600,c3476122 Modem A5 front right 600

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/incoax-launches-5-gbps-over-coax-with-moca-access-2-5-aggregation-solution-now-available-302578333.html