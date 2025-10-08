Nursing students build digital fluency, critical thinking and practice readiness within simulation tool

Wolters Kluwer Health today announced the next generation of Lippincott® DocuCare, a forward-looking academic electronic health record (EHR) platform that supports aspiring nurses on their transition to practice. The reimagined simulated EHR provides a realistic, intuitive experience modeled after industry-leading EHR systems used by thousands of nurses every day. DocuCare is fully integrated with the Lippincott learning suite, blending classroom and clinical learning that empowers students to apply their knowledge across the curriculum.

"The transition from education to patient care continues to be a big hurdle for new nurses entering the workforce and the health systems that hire them. Having clinical-like application tools available to nursing students will help build their clinical judgment and reflect a more true-to-practice experience that can minimize these growing pains," said Julie Stegman, Vice President, Wolters Kluwer Health Learning Practice. "The essential goal of documentation is safe, effective patient care delivery and clinician-patient communication. Students that use DocuCare gain exposure to these skills during their education, making them more practice-ready and more attractive to employers, while supporting curriculum needs."

True-to-life experience in an academic EHR

Aligned with American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) and National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) standards, DocuCare supports accreditation and competency-based education, ensuring nurse graduates meet industry demands. It works seamlessly across Lippincott products, offering a unified gradebook, streamlined course management, and comprehensive curriculum alignment. This provides educators with an unparalleled breadth and depth of resources, including 400 customizable patient records, empowering team-teaching and curriculum coverage across courses, clinicals, and simulations.

"Having an academic EHR simulator across our curriculum is absolutely essential training for future nurses. It allows faculty to give students real, actionable feedback on their documentation while sharpening their clinical judgment, which is so critical in practice," said Kandi Hudson, Ed.D./CI, MSN, CMSRN, CNE at the Community College of Baltimore. "Charting is patient care, so it is imperative for students to understand that every detail they document impacts outcomes and protects both the patient and their own careers. It's a key tool in preparing safe, confident, and competent nurses."

Exposure to medication adherence in the safety of the classroom

Nurses entering the workforce will care for a multitude of patients who need different medications and dosing to support their individual care plans-with studies showing a nearly 94% error rate in medication histories of patients. DocuCare medication and procedure facts are updated regularly and approved by medical-regulatory authorities, ensuring students are guided to make informed clinical decisions in practice, so they can be ready for the intricacies of patient care.

As a nurse, what you learn in the classroom directly translates to what you will face when you enter clinical practice. DocuCare brings students life-like patient scenarios and simulations, to help teach key concepts through reviewing specific cases and patient information and reverse engineering case studies. Wolters Kluwer continues to be a dedicated leader in the nursing education market, supporting both students and educators. Learn more about how the full suite of Lippincott offerings supports the next generation of nurses.

