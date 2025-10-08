Cubic Defense to Showcase Edge Computing, Secure Communications, Digital Intelligence, and Ground Training Systems at AUSA 2025

Delivering secure connectivity and realistic training for mission readiness

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Cubic Defense, a recognized industry leader in providing digital intelligence, edge compute and networking, live, virtual and constructive (LVC) training and secure communications will demonstrate its latest multi-domain convergence solutions at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition, from October 13-15 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

"As the Army modernizes for the future fight, it requires capabilities that ensure readiness and decision advantage in multi-domain operations," said Anthony Verna, Senior Vice President and General Manager of DTECH Mission Solutions. "Cubic's solutions, validated across exercises and operations, bring trusted data to achieve information dominance, assured connectivity and realistic training at the point of need."

Visit Cubic Defense at booth 7177, Halls DE. Attendees can also vote for Cubic's entry (Tethys) in AUSA's National Partner Best New Product/Service award via event QR codes located throughout the venue. Featured demonstrations include:

Edge Compute and Networking

DTECH Fusion Trust combines the power and resilience of DTECH platforms with advanced partner technologies to ensure a secure, zero-trust, quantum-ready network resilient in DDIL conditions.

DTECH Family of Systems connects edge to cloud, enabling complex data processing and AI-driven decision-making across the multi-domain battlespace.

Secure Communications

Cubic's multi-beam, multi-band, multi-orbit SATCOM, software-defined radios and protected waveforms solutions enable advanced teaming operations in contested spectrum environments and extend the reach of Future Vertical Lift platforms.

Digital Intelligence

TAKTICS Regional Nodes, Edge Nodes, and new AutoSync Maps deliver up-to-date imagery and maps directly to TAK devices, even in DDIL conditions

Tethys orchestrates AI/ML and multi-INT data flows to provide real-time, actionable intelligence

HiPER Geospatial Suite delivers GEOINT products from enterprise networks to the tactical edge, ensuring every echelon shares a common picture

Unified Video (UV+) transforms how the Army manages and exploits full-motion video with DVR, Cesium visualization and rapid export.

LVC Ground Training

Live Training System (LTS) - Individual uses lightweight, wireless modules integrated with soldier gear to deliver weapon-effect and threat detection without added burden.

LTS - Vehicle provides wireless force-on-force training with intuitive touch-screen interfaces, enhancing fidelity and casualty assessments.

LTS - Mortar replicates live-fire mortar operations with surrogate systems, propagating real-time effects across training networks for accurate AAR.

LTS - Unmanned Aerial System (LTS - UAS) simulates drone engagements across EW, kinetic defeat, ordnance delivery and direct fire, enhancing counter-UAS training

LTS - Instrumentation Systems (LTS - IS) is a mobile, battalion-level training solution integrating GPS, comms and digital mapping with automated AAR tools, federated with LVC networks.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) products and services and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. For more information, visit: www.cubic.com.

