Date
Total number of shares
Number of theoretical voting rights
September 30, 2025
21 531 967
31 280 949
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 067 345, taking into account the 1 213 604 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
