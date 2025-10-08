Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights September 30, 2025 21 531 967 31 280 949

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 067 345, taking into account the 1 213 604 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

