Date Total number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights November 30, 2025 21 531 967 31 281 126

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 043 834, taking into account the 1 237 292 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

