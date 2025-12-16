Regulatory News:
JACQUET METALS (Paris:JCQ):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of theoretical voting rights
November 30, 2025
21 531 967
31 281 126
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 043 834, taking into account the 1 237 292 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
JACQUET METALS
