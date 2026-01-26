Regulatory News:
JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of theoretical voting rights
December 31, 2025
21 531 967
31 280 810
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 048 679, taking into account the 1 232 131 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
