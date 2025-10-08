Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
PR Newswire
08.10.2025 18:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08

8 October 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 697.074p. The highest price paid per share was 699.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 693.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,347,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,953,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions


Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

480

694.400

16:07:54

127

694.400

16:07:54

804

695.200

16:06:23

909

695.000

16:04:32

162

695.200

16:04:31

912

696.000

16:02:47

518

696.600

16:01:25

378

696.600

16:01:25

898

696.600

15:59:59

893

697.200

15:57:22

948

697.800

15:54:34

952

698.000

15:54:24

922

698.200

15:53:05

867

697.800

15:50:13

231

697.600

15:44:15

563

697.600

15:44:15

378

697.600

15:42:30

447

697.600

15:42:30

930

697.200

15:39:19

812

696.800

15:36:52

881

696.600

15:36:14

840

696.600

15:32:31

870

697.400

15:28:56

832

697.600

15:28:43

928

697.600

15:28:43

951

697.800

15:22:19

921

698.200

15:18:14

908

698.400

15:17:41

796

698.800

15:14:00

890

699.800

15:10:05

870

698.800

15:06:27

993

699.000

15:05:46

908

699.200

15:05:37

969

699.000

15:02:53

38

698.800

15:01:21

237

698.800

15:01:21

889

698.000

14:56:32

193

698.200

14:54:11

550

698.200

14:54:11

873

698.000

14:52:13

648

698.200

14:48:43

179

698.200

14:48:43

832

698.400

14:48:43

685

697.400

14:45:29

213

697.400

14:45:29

948

698.800

14:42:05

863

698.800

14:39:55

940

699.000

14:36:48

926

699.200

14:34:22

299

699.000

14:32:11

550

699.000

14:32:11

930

699.000

14:32:11

795

698.000

14:27:01

419

698.800

14:24:41

468

698.800

14:24:41

878

698.200

14:20:15

2

699.200

14:12:48

922

699.200

14:12:48

849

699.800

14:10:01

485

698.400

14:02:22

417

698.400

14:02:22

374

696.600

13:55:32

485

696.600

13:55:32

885

695.800

13:51:33

282

694.800

13:44:35

669

694.800

13:44:35

945

695.000

13:38:47

898

695.800

13:33:39

938

696.200

13:30:11

796

696.200

13:30:10

933

696.000

13:25:25

288

696.200

13:15:02

476

696.200

13:15:02

796

696.200

13:12:50

233

696.400

13:08:32

254

696.400

13:08:32

198

696.400

13:08:32

198

696.400

13:08:32

841

696.400

13:07:15

927

697.000

12:54:45

767

696.600

12:49:21

940

697.600

12:41:50

584

697.600

12:36:05

242

697.600

12:36:05

872

697.800

12:31:24

173

697.400

12:29:23

330

697.400

12:29:23

173

697.400

12:29:23

173

697.400

12:29:23

213

697.400

12:29:23

110

697.400

12:29:23

802

697.200

12:19:40

803

697.400

12:11:37

824

697.600

12:05:24

784

697.200

12:00:08

278

697.200

11:58:16

527

697.200

11:58:16

869

697.400

11:58:12

164

697.200

11:57:21

175

697.200

11:57:21

242

697.200

11:57:21

931

694.800

11:43:35

538

694.000

11:35:29

330

694.000

11:35:29

803

693.800

11:27:49

885

694.200

11:25:56

894

694.600

11:19:36

796

694.400

11:11:14

925

694.800

11:07:02

818

695.600

10:59:56

946

695.800

10:58:23

894

695.400

10:43:28

893

695.200

10:34:53

762

695.000

10:32:23

843

695.800

10:23:47

378

696.600

10:16:53

421

696.600

10:15:06

806

696.600

10:15:06

763

697.200

10:11:07

777

697.600

10:09:46

782

697.600

10:03:07

822

697.800

10:02:10

777

696.400

09:47:29

900

696.400

09:41:20

762

696.000

09:25:36

951

695.800

09:23:20

913

697.000

09:13:31

936

698.800

09:07:46

773

697.600

08:58:54

880

698.200

08:49:35

465

697.800

08:46:59

309

697.800

08:46:59

840

696.600

08:44:34

937

697.000

08:40:49

937

697.200

08:40:33

11

697.200

08:40:33

1031

697.000

08:35:50

900

697.600

08:25:40

763

697.000

08:19:00

625

695.200

08:10:42

287

695.200

08:10:42

922

696.000

08:04:31

897

696.600

08:04:30


© 2025 PR Newswire
