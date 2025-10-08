Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08
8 October 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 697.074p. The highest price paid per share was 699.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 693.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,347,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,953,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
480
694.400
16:07:54
127
694.400
16:07:54
804
695.200
16:06:23
909
695.000
16:04:32
162
695.200
16:04:31
912
696.000
16:02:47
518
696.600
16:01:25
378
696.600
16:01:25
898
696.600
15:59:59
893
697.200
15:57:22
948
697.800
15:54:34
952
698.000
15:54:24
922
698.200
15:53:05
867
697.800
15:50:13
231
697.600
15:44:15
563
697.600
15:44:15
378
697.600
15:42:30
447
697.600
15:42:30
930
697.200
15:39:19
812
696.800
15:36:52
881
696.600
15:36:14
840
696.600
15:32:31
870
697.400
15:28:56
832
697.600
15:28:43
928
697.600
15:28:43
951
697.800
15:22:19
921
698.200
15:18:14
908
698.400
15:17:41
796
698.800
15:14:00
890
699.800
15:10:05
870
698.800
15:06:27
993
699.000
15:05:46
908
699.200
15:05:37
969
699.000
15:02:53
38
698.800
15:01:21
237
698.800
15:01:21
889
698.000
14:56:32
193
698.200
14:54:11
550
698.200
14:54:11
873
698.000
14:52:13
648
698.200
14:48:43
179
698.200
14:48:43
832
698.400
14:48:43
685
697.400
14:45:29
213
697.400
14:45:29
948
698.800
14:42:05
863
698.800
14:39:55
940
699.000
14:36:48
926
699.200
14:34:22
299
699.000
14:32:11
550
699.000
14:32:11
930
699.000
14:32:11
795
698.000
14:27:01
419
698.800
14:24:41
468
698.800
14:24:41
878
698.200
14:20:15
2
699.200
14:12:48
922
699.200
14:12:48
849
699.800
14:10:01
485
698.400
14:02:22
417
698.400
14:02:22
374
696.600
13:55:32
485
696.600
13:55:32
885
695.800
13:51:33
282
694.800
13:44:35
669
694.800
13:44:35
945
695.000
13:38:47
898
695.800
13:33:39
938
696.200
13:30:11
796
696.200
13:30:10
933
696.000
13:25:25
288
696.200
13:15:02
476
696.200
13:15:02
796
696.200
13:12:50
233
696.400
13:08:32
254
696.400
13:08:32
198
696.400
13:08:32
198
696.400
13:08:32
841
696.400
13:07:15
927
697.000
12:54:45
767
696.600
12:49:21
940
697.600
12:41:50
584
697.600
12:36:05
242
697.600
12:36:05
872
697.800
12:31:24
173
697.400
12:29:23
330
697.400
12:29:23
173
697.400
12:29:23
173
697.400
12:29:23
213
697.400
12:29:23
110
697.400
12:29:23
802
697.200
|
12:19:40
803
697.400
12:11:37
824
697.600
12:05:24
784
697.200
12:00:08
278
697.200
11:58:16
527
697.200
11:58:16
869
697.400
11:58:12
164
697.200
11:57:21
175
697.200
11:57:21
242
697.200
11:57:21
931
694.800
11:43:35
538
694.000
11:35:29
330
694.000
11:35:29
803
693.800
11:27:49
885
694.200
11:25:56
894
694.600
11:19:36
796
694.400
11:11:14
925
694.800
11:07:02
818
695.600
10:59:56
946
695.800
10:58:23
894
695.400
10:43:28
893
695.200
10:34:53
762
695.000
10:32:23
843
695.800
10:23:47
378
696.600
10:16:53
421
696.600
10:15:06
806
696.600
10:15:06
763
697.200
10:11:07
777
697.600
10:09:46
782
697.600
10:03:07
822
697.800
10:02:10
777
696.400
09:47:29
900
696.400
09:41:20
762
696.000
09:25:36
951
695.800
09:23:20
913
697.000
09:13:31
936
698.800
09:07:46
773
697.600
08:58:54
880
698.200
08:49:35
465
697.800
08:46:59
309
697.800
08:46:59
840
696.600
08:44:34
937
697.000
08:40:49
937
697.200
08:40:33
11
697.200
08:40:33
1031
697.000
08:35:50
900
697.600
08:25:40
763
697.000
08:19:00
625
695.200
08:10:42
287
695.200
08:10:42
922
696.000
08:04:31
897
696.600
08:04:30