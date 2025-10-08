Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, proudly announces its inclusion in Forbes' annual list of the World's Best Employers. This prestigious recognition, compiled in collaboration with market research firm Statista, honors the leading global companies based on surveys of over 300,000 employees who evaluate their employers on criteria such as salary, talent development, and workplace atmosphere.

"Our people are the foundation of our work to challenge what's possible, and we strive to create a work environment where our people uplift each other, make an impact on our planet, and thrive at work and at home," said Dave Regnery, Chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "We're honored to be included on the Forbes list of the World's Best Employers and it's a testament to the dedication and passion of our team members worldwide."

Through its strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, along with its innovative portfolio of solutions, Trane Technologies delivers sustainable and efficient heating and cooling solutions and services for buildings, industries, homes, and transportation globally. The company's advanced technologies, as well as purpose-built digital solutions and AI, enable our customers to optimize performance while reducing energy use, carbon emissions and operational costs.

Trane Technologies is widely recognized as a leader in sustainability, integrating sustainable practices into the company's core strategy and throughout its global operations as it progresses toward its 2030 Sustainability Commitments. Since 2019, Trane Technologies has reduced customer carbon emissions by 237 million metric tons, on track to meet its Gigaton Challenge goal of reducing one gigaton (or one billion metric tons) of customer carbon emissions by 2030.

The company is consistently celebrated as a top employer globally. In the past month, Trane Technologies was named to TIME's World's Best Companies list for the third consecutive year, Fortune's list of the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production for the second consecutive year and Forbes' inaugural list of America's Best Employers for Company Culture 2025.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our sustainability commitments, and the anticipated impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

