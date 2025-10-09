

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corporation and Hino Motors Ltd. announced the name of their new joint holding company: ARCHION Corporation. This marks a major milestone in their integration journey, following the final agreement signed on June 10, 2025, between their parent companies-Daimler Truck AG and Toyota Motor Corporation. ARCHION is scheduled to begin operations on April 1, 2026, and will hold 100% ownership of both Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino.



Production and logistics will also undergo major restructuring. By the end of 2028, five domestic truck manufacturing sites will be consolidated into three key locations: Kawasaki Plant (Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture); Koga Plant (Koga City, Ibaraki Prefecture); Nitta Plant (Ota City, Gunma Prefecture).



As part of this plan, Hino's Hamura Plant will be transferred to Toyota Motor Corporation, while Mitsubishi Fuso's Nakatsu Plant operations will be merged into the Kawasaki Plant.



Beyond physical consolidation, ARCHION also intends to streamline indirect functions over time, eliminating overlaps to achieve both cost efficiency and operational excellence.



For the ARCHION Group, it was decided to establish a 'Chief Technology Officer' (CTO) position at the Holding Company level to develop the Group's future technology roadmap and implement technical synergies through R&D and product/platform architecture. Satoshi Ogiso, currently CEO of Hino Motors, has been designated to fill this position, in addition to being designated as an Executive Director.



Furthermore, to establish a financial framework for transparency, performance and capital allocation, Hetal Laligi, currently Chief Financial Officer of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corporation, has been designated as CFO and Representative Director.



These positions will take effect from the planned business commencement on April 1, 2026, and subject to the necessary approvals and timely closing of the transaction. Until then, both gentlemen will remain in their current roles.



Kiyotaka Ise, Outside Director of Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, has been designated as a Non-Executive Director along with Christian Herrmann, Vice President and Head of Corporate Development, Daimler Truck AG. These positions will also take effect from the planned business commencement on April 1, 2026.



