In a fast-changing music industry, Winamp believes that artists deserve more than just tools, they deserve understanding.

That's why Winamp is launching the Winamp for Creators Webinar Series, a new initiative designed to help artists take the time to learn how to manage, promote, and grow their music careers more effectively.

The first session, titled "How to manage your music project from one single platform?", will be held on Wednesday, October 15th at 10:30 AM (ET) 4:30 PM (UTC+1)

In just 30 minutes, independent artists will discover how Winamp for Creators brings together everything they need, from music distribution and rights management to fan engagement and monetization, in one intuitive space.

"Winamp has always been about empowering creators and connecting them with their fans," said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp. "With these webinars, we're opening up direct conversations with artists, showing them how Winamp for Creators can simplify their workflow and unlock new opportunities for growth and independence."

The 30-minute session includes a 15-minute live demonstration and a 15-minute Q&A with the Winamp team, offering artists a unique opportunity to explore the platform directly and ask their questions in real time.

This webinar is the first in a monthly series, with each upcoming session diving deeper into specific services offered by Winamp for Creators, from distribution tools and fan monetization to analytics, communication, and publishing, helping artists master every step of their creative and professional journey.

Event Details:

Topic: How to manage your music project from one single platform

How to manage your music project from one single platform Date: Wednesday, October 15th, 2025

Wednesday, October 15th, 2025 Time: 10:30 AM (ET) 4:30 PM (UTC+1)

10:30 AM (ET) 4:30 PM (UTC+1) Duration: 30 minutes (15 min presentation 15 min Q&A)

30 minutes (15 min presentation 15 min Q&A) Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_U1SjjLRyTIu165rARhQqZg#/registration

The webinar series marks another step in Winamp's mission to support artists and shape the future of digital music creation.

About the Winamp Creators Program

The Winamp Creators Program is an international launchpad designed to empower emerging artists by giving them the funding, tools, and exposure they need to take their careers to the next level. It builds on Winamp's long-standing mission to serve creators worldwide through its Winamp for Creators platform, which already provides distribution, copyright management, licensing, Fanzone features, marketing tools, and more, all in one place.

Artists can apply now at winamp.com/creators-program

About Winamp - www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

