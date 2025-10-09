OP Financial Group the largest financial services group in Finland and a provider of banking and insurance services and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that OP Life Assurance Ltd has become the first insurer in Europe and the first life insurance company globally to successfully go-live with the support of Guidewire Jutro Digital Platform (JDP), providing its sales teams with enhanced digital capabilities.

In recent years, OP Life Assurance has deployed Guidewire PolicyCenter and Guidewire BillingCenter on Guidewire Cloud Platform to drive a comprehensive transformation of its term life insurance line of business. It has now further enhanced the capabilities of their sales channels by implementing Guidewire Jutro Digital Platform, making it easier for OP Life Assurance to convert new business, increase partner engagement, and ensure customer retention.

Jutro enables insurers to reduce time-to-market by letting them update products and features once, then instantly expose those changes across all digital intake points and partner channels. With its built-in design system, it allows rapid design, testing and deployment of customer-facing digital journeys without rebuilding underlying infrastructure. Guidewire partner CGI supported the latest OP Life Assurance implementation process.

OP Life Assurance Deputy CEO, Katja Taponen, said: "Less than 10% of Finns currently have life insurance, indicating a significant protection gap among our consumers. We wanted to bridge this gap by making a simple, clear life insurance product offering available to our customers through various digital channels.

"We are proud to be the first life insurance company to go live with Guidewire, which has helped us to realise our ambition of innovation in IT thanks to the Guidewire Cloud Platform and Jutro Digital Platform. Now, customers can purchase the new life insurance as well as covers for critical illness and temporary or permanent disability not only through our digital channel but also from insurance sales agents."

Will McAllister, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of EMEA at Guidewire, said: "This milestone for OP Life Assurance is testament to the partnership that we have developed in recent years and the hard work of all the teams involved. OP Life Assurance is among a growing number of insurers that are using Jutro to tap into new sales channels, reducing the risk of forfeiting market share to competitors. It enables insurers to build apps that are reusable and brandable, plus any experience that customers build with Jutro has native integration to Guidewire's core policy, claims and billing system. We look forward to continuing to support OP Life Assurance on the transformation journey."

About OP Financial Group and OP Life Assurance

OP Financial Group is Finland's largest financial services group, with more than two million owner-customers and over 14,000 employees. We provide a comprehensive range of banking and insurance services for personal and corporate customers. OP Financial Group consists of OP cooperative banks, its central cooperative OP Cooperative, and the latter's subsidiaries and affiliates. Our mission is to promote the sustainable prosperity, security and wellbeing of our owner-customers and operating region. Together with our owner-customers, we have been building Finnish society and a sustainable future for 120 years nowwww.op.fi

OP Life Assurance Ltd provides life insurance services, services for saving through insurance, and pension solutions for businesses. Its mission is to prompt and help customers to prepare for their own and their families' future.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 43 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry's largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

