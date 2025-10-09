A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.: A2Z Cust2Mate Launches Dedicated AI and Business Insight Division In Line with Next-Gen Smart Cart Rollout

Will drive advanced AI capabilities across shopping personalization, retail media, fraud prevention, and store optimization

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) a leader in smart shopping cart technology, today announced the launch of an AI and Business Insights Division, at its subsidiary Cust2Mate Ltd., dedicated to accelerating the development and deployment of artificial intelligence capabilities across the company's next-generation smart cart platform. The strategic move comes as Cust2Mate prepares for the widespread rollout of its advanced smart cart solutions, and adoption of its retail media practice

The new division will report directly to Deputy CEO & Chief Technology Officer, Elkana Porag, who brings decades of executive experience leading technology innovation, strategy and digital transformation. Porag has previously founded n-Join research, an early adopter of neural networks startup, and is an alumni of Deloitte's global strategic consulting arm, Deloitte Monitor. He will oversee the development of cutting-edge AI applications integrated into the Cust2Mate smart cart ecosystem. This strategic move is designed to accelerate advanced AI capabilities across Cust2Mate's product suite, ensuring a seamless and intelligent shopping experience for retailers and consumers alike.

"This new division marks a significant milestone for Cust2Mate," said Elkana Porag, CTO and Deputy CEO of Cust2Mate. "By harnessing the power of modern state of the art Generative AI, we are poised to deliver unprecedented levels of personalization, retail media opportunities, and operational efficiency to our retail partners, their customers and all stake holders in the retail industry."

The AI and Business Insights Division will focus on the following core applications, all proposed to be embedded within the Cust2Mate smart cart platform:

Shopping Experience Personalization: Leveraging generative AI and proprietary neural networks, the platform will enable real-time personalization of shopping journeys enhancing the shopper engagement.

Tailored Retail Media: Utilizing the unique advantages of the omnichannel in-store / online shopper journey enabled by the Cust2mate smart cart platform, to offer tailored, personalized, time and place specific content, promotions, and advertisements to each shopper.

Fraud and Shrinkage Mitigation: An advanced AI-driven fraud detection engine will utilize multiple sensors and data sources to minimize shrinkage, effectively identifying and managing both suspicious activities and honest mistakes.

Products and Events Identification: State-of-the-art computer vision AI will recognize and verify products, as well as monitor changes to the cart's contents, enhancing accuracy and security at every step.

Store Operations Optimization: By analyzing anonymized data, the division will deliver actionable business and operational insights, optimizing store layout, promotions, pricing, and assortment for maximum efficiency and profitability.

The AI and Business Insight Division will transform how retailers understand and serve their customers by combining advanced machine learning, computer vision, and data analytics into a comprehensive intelligence platform that benefits both shoppers and retailers as well as CPGs and other stakeholders. The formation of this division underscores Cust2Mate's commitment to remaining at the forefront of retail technology innovation and delivering measurable value to retail partners through intelligent automation and data-driven insights.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits.

For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These statements include, without limitation, statements related to our ability to close the offerings, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the timing of the offerings" the gross proceeds, and the use of proceeds. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the market and other conditions, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company with the SEC.

Media Contact

Fusion PR for A2Z Cust2Mate

cust2mate@fusionpr.com

Corporate Contact Information:

John Gildea

VP corporate communication

John@a2zas.com

00353 86 8238177

SOURCE: A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/a2z-cust2mate-launches-dedicated-ai-and-business-insight-division-1084942