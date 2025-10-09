Anzeige
Northland Power Inc.: Northland Power to Host 2025 Investor Day

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland" or the "Company") (TSX: NPI) is pleased to announce that it will host its 2025 Investor Day in Toronto on Thursday, November 20, 2025. The formal presentation will start at 9:30 AM ET and will feature an overview of the Company's performance, growth strategy, and construction project updates from Christine Healy, President and CEO and other members of the senior leadership team.

Northland's Investor Day is open to the investment community and will be a hybrid format. Registration details for on-site participation will be shared shortly. In-person attendance is limited and pre-registration is required.

A live webcast for the event will be available. Virtual attendees can also pre-register to receive web access information. The presentation will be available on Northland's website following the event.

Event details:

2025 Investor Day - Northland Power Inc.

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Presentation Start Time: 9:30 a.m. ET. Please pre-register for the event by visiting https://reg.lumiengage.com/northland-power/northland-power-registration/Site/Register (https://reg.lumiengage.com/northland-power/northland-power-registration/Site/Register)

For those unable to attend the live event, an audio recording will be available on Northland's website at northlandpower.com (http://www.northlandpower.com).

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canada-based global power producer dedicated to accelerating the global energy transition. Founded in 1987, with almost four decades of experience, Northland has a long history of developing, owning and operating a diversified mix of energy infrastructure assets including offshore and onshore wind, solar, battery energy storage, and natural gas. Northland also supplies energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.5 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.2 GW under construction and an inventory of early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 8.5 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's Common Shares, Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Adam Beaumont, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets
+1 (647) 288-1019
investorrelations@northlandpower.com

Victor Gravili, Chief of Staff and Global Head of Brand & Communications
+1 (647) 288-1105
communications@northlandpower.com


