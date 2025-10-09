

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - AlzChem Group (ACT.DE), creatine monohydrate manufacturer, Thursday announced that it continues its collaboration of its creatine brand Creapure with FC Bayern Basketball (FCBB) to enhance sports nutrition and performance for the upcoming season.



The partnership will not only support the basketball team during the EuroLeague, BBL, and Cup season, but will also emphasize the importance of sports nutrition through marketing and communication measures.



Martina Spitzer, CSO commented, 'We are proud to continue supporting the team with our Creapure and look forward to another successful season.'



On XETRA in Germany, shares are climbing 5.32 percent, at 158.40 euros.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News