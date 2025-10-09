Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JDRR | ISIN: US9168961038 | Ticker-Symbol: U6Z
Tradegate
09.10.25 | 18:08
12,120 Euro
+0,63 % +0,076
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
URANIUM ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
URANIUM ENERGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,10212,14618:09
12,10212,14618:09
PR Newswire
09.10.2025 15:58 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Uranium Energy Corp Announces Full Exercise And Closing Of Over-allotment Option For $30 Million In Public Offering

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") announced today that, in furtherance of its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of 15,500,000 shares of common stock (each, a "Share") at a price of $13.15 per Share, the underwriter has exercised its option to purchase an additional 2,325,000 Shares of its common stock for additional gross proceeds of $30,573,750.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to accelerate the development of a new, state-of-the-art American uranium refining and conversion facility through its wholly owned subsidiary, United States Uranium Refining & Conversion Corp. ("UR&C"), as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the sole underwriter for the Offering.

The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which became automatically effective upon filing on November 16, 2022. The Offering was made solely by means of a prospectus and a prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is America's largest and fastest growing supplier of uranium needed to produce safe, clean, reliable nuclear energy. UEC is advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly ISR mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. The Company has three ISR hub-and-spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming. These production platforms are anchored by licensed Central Processing Plants that will be served by a pipeline of satellite ISR projects, including seven that already have their major permits in place. In August 2024, operations were restarted and ramp-up commenced at the Christensen Ranch Project in Wyoming, sending uranium loaded resin to the Irigaray Plant (Wyoming Powder River Basin hub). Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only uranium royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's UR&C initiative aims at positioning UEC as the only vertically integrated U.S. uranium company with mining and processing operations and planned refining and conversion capabilities. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would," and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the future and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including those set forth in the registration statement for the Offering and the preliminary prospectus supplement, as filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Stock Exchange Information:
NYSE American: UEC
WKN: AØJDRR
ISN: US916896103

SOURCE Uranium Energy Corp

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.