

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc (LHX), Thursday announced that it has expanded its VAMPIRE system to include specialized variants for land, maritime, air, and electronic warfare missions, enhancing its ability to counter small unmanned systems for the U.S. Department of War and allied forces.



According to Integrated Mission Systems President Jon Rambeau, VAMPIRE is a self-contained reconnaissance and precision strike platform that has been supporting European combat operations since 2023 and has successfully destroyed hundreds of enemy drones.



To further enhance L3Harris' counter-drone capabilities in all domains, the updated system now incorporates AI-driven sensors, precision weapons, and electronic jamming tools to increase speed and accuracy in identifying and eliminating unmanned threats.



