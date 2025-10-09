Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.10.2025 17:54 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

9 October 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 693.634p. The highest price paid per share was 698.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 689.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,442,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,858,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions


Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

617

695.200

16:07:52

290

695.200

16:06:08

634

695.200

16:06:08

78

695.400

16:05:38

858

695.400

16:05:38

394

695.000

16:03:17

432

695.000

16:03:17

828

694.600

16:00:40

60

694.600

16:00:40

115

694.200

15:59:56

863

694.800

15:58:42

849

695.000

15:57:14

902

695.600

15:54:58

569

696.000

15:52:15

377

696.000

15:52:07

922

696.000

15:50:32

786

694.600

15:46:47

885

695.000

15:46:45

909

695.400

15:42:19

19

695.600

15:40:47

645

695.600

15:40:47

213

695.600

15:40:47

898

695.600

15:40:47

940

695.000

15:38:21

807

694.600

15:33:30

772

694.800

15:33:17

476

694.200

15:30:28

878

694.400

15:30:06

934

694.000

15:28:24

427

694.200

15:27:42

785

694.200

15:26:30

788

694.200

15:26:30

853

692.600

15:17:31

932

693.000

15:15:45

840

692.400

15:11:23

840

692.000

15:09:53

913

691.600

15:05:36

860

691.800

15:05:21

804

691.400

15:02:20

801

691.600

15:02:00

1046

690.800

14:59:59

792

689.800

14:52:58

607

691.000

14:50:15

202

691.000

14:50:15

946

690.800

14:47:38

711

691.400

14:45:55

192

691.400

14:45:55

229

692.000

14:43:22

704

692.000

14:42:15

874

692.800

14:40:10

774

693.000

14:38:56

158

693.800

14:35:50

695

693.800

14:35:50

937

694.000

14:35:50

826

693.400

14:30:32

832

694.200

14:30:10

829

693.800

14:26:52

889

694.000

14:26:21

188

693.800

14:14:00

688

693.800

14:14:00

141

694.400

14:08:58

634

694.400

14:08:58

899

694.200

14:06:15

948

693.600

13:57:35

831

693.800

13:55:23

783

693.800

13:49:55

771

694.200

13:47:18

762

694.800

13:39:43

776

695.400

13:33:02

781

695.000

13:30:50

891

695.200

13:29:39

931

695.600

13:27:23

775

694.600

13:17:35

882

693.600

13:07:38

841

693.800

13:07:38

908

693.600

13:05:54

394

691.400

12:53:34

481

691.400

12:53:34

837

692.600

12:42:54

786

692.800

12:42:23

873

692.400

12:41:39

804

690.000

12:25:28

425

690.400

12:13:58

2

690.400

12:13:58

3

690.400

12:13:58

79

690.400

12:13:58

3

690.400

12:13:58

10

690.400

12:13:58

241

690.400

12:13:58

792

690.800

12:13:56

900

691.000

12:13:56

1100

690.000

12:06:27

872

690.400

12:00:00

951

691.400

11:50:10

952

691.400

11:38:17

811

691.800

11:36:53

800

692.000

11:24:24

810

692.800

11:20:05

152

693.000

11:18:47

646

693.000

11:18:47

839

693.200

11:18:13

849

693.000

11:13:44

850

692.400

10:56:28

77

692.600

10:54:02

261

692.600

10:54:02

430

692.600

10:54:02

840

693.000

10:50:15

387

693.400

10:36:42

416

693.400

10:36:42

766

694.000

10:28:13

722

694.400

10:19:09

42

694.400

10:19:09

921

694.400

10:15:00

937

694.400

10:04:57

852

694.400

09:59:41

821

693.800

09:49:44

934

694.000

09:49:34

793

691.800

09:41:31

802

692.200

09:37:15

200

692.600

09:33:05

641

692.600

09:33:05

876

692.600

09:24:27

870

691.400

09:15:55

805

691.000

09:10:24

902

692.200

09:08:49

786

693.200

09:01:45

843

694.800

08:59:10

805

695.000

08:57:26

880

695.000

08:43:52

876

695.800

08:34:13

931

695.800

08:26:59

849

698.000

08:21:57

831

698.400

08:16:04

859

696.400

08:10:09

848

696.800

08:10:01

869

696.000

08:05:05

807

696.800

08:04:41

939

695.600

08:00:37

854

696.200

08:00:37


© 2025 PR Newswire
