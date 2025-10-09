Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09
9 October 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 693.634p. The highest price paid per share was 698.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 689.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,442,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,858,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
617
695.200
16:07:52
290
695.200
16:06:08
634
695.200
16:06:08
78
695.400
16:05:38
858
695.400
16:05:38
394
695.000
16:03:17
432
695.000
16:03:17
828
694.600
16:00:40
60
694.600
16:00:40
115
694.200
15:59:56
863
694.800
15:58:42
849
695.000
15:57:14
902
695.600
15:54:58
569
696.000
15:52:15
377
696.000
15:52:07
922
696.000
15:50:32
786
694.600
15:46:47
885
695.000
15:46:45
909
695.400
15:42:19
19
695.600
15:40:47
645
695.600
15:40:47
213
695.600
15:40:47
898
695.600
15:40:47
940
695.000
15:38:21
807
694.600
15:33:30
772
694.800
15:33:17
476
694.200
15:30:28
878
694.400
15:30:06
934
694.000
15:28:24
427
694.200
15:27:42
785
694.200
15:26:30
788
694.200
15:26:30
853
692.600
15:17:31
932
693.000
15:15:45
840
692.400
15:11:23
840
692.000
15:09:53
913
691.600
15:05:36
860
691.800
15:05:21
804
691.400
15:02:20
801
691.600
15:02:00
1046
690.800
14:59:59
792
689.800
14:52:58
607
691.000
14:50:15
202
691.000
14:50:15
946
690.800
14:47:38
711
691.400
14:45:55
192
691.400
14:45:55
229
692.000
14:43:22
704
692.000
14:42:15
874
692.800
14:40:10
774
693.000
14:38:56
158
693.800
14:35:50
695
693.800
14:35:50
937
694.000
14:35:50
826
693.400
14:30:32
832
694.200
14:30:10
829
693.800
14:26:52
889
694.000
14:26:21
188
693.800
14:14:00
688
693.800
14:14:00
141
694.400
14:08:58
634
694.400
14:08:58
899
694.200
14:06:15
948
693.600
13:57:35
831
693.800
13:55:23
783
693.800
13:49:55
771
694.200
13:47:18
762
694.800
13:39:43
776
695.400
13:33:02
781
695.000
13:30:50
891
695.200
13:29:39
931
695.600
13:27:23
775
694.600
13:17:35
882
693.600
13:07:38
841
693.800
13:07:38
908
693.600
13:05:54
394
691.400
12:53:34
481
691.400
12:53:34
837
692.600
12:42:54
786
692.800
12:42:23
873
692.400
12:41:39
804
690.000
12:25:28
425
690.400
12:13:58
2
690.400
12:13:58
3
690.400
12:13:58
79
690.400
12:13:58
3
690.400
12:13:58
10
690.400
12:13:58
241
690.400
12:13:58
792
690.800
12:13:56
900
691.000
12:13:56
1100
690.000
12:06:27
872
690.400
12:00:00
951
691.400
11:50:10
952
691.400
11:38:17
811
691.800
11:36:53
800
692.000
11:24:24
810
692.800
11:20:05
152
693.000
11:18:47
646
693.000
11:18:47
839
693.200
11:18:13
849
693.000
11:13:44
850
692.400
10:56:28
77
692.600
10:54:02
261
692.600
10:54:02
430
692.600
10:54:02
840
693.000
10:50:15
387
693.400
10:36:42
416
693.400
10:36:42
766
694.000
10:28:13
722
694.400
10:19:09
42
694.400
10:19:09
921
694.400
10:15:00
937
694.400
10:04:57
852
694.400
09:59:41
821
693.800
09:49:44
934
694.000
09:49:34
793
691.800
09:41:31
802
692.200
09:37:15
200
692.600
09:33:05
641
692.600
09:33:05
876
692.600
09:24:27
870
691.400
09:15:55
805
691.000
09:10:24
902
692.200
09:08:49
786
693.200
09:01:45
843
694.800
08:59:10
805
695.000
08:57:26
880
695.000
08:43:52
876
695.800
08:34:13
931
695.800
08:26:59
849
698.000
08:21:57
831
698.400
08:16:04
859
696.400
08:10:09
848
696.800
08:10:01
869
696.000
08:05:05
807
696.800
08:04:41
939
695.600
08:00:37
854
696.200
08:00:37