MyHotelMatch MyHotelMatch initiates debt restructuring and prepares transfer to Euronext Growth 09-Oct-2025 / 18:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MyHotelMatch initiates debt restructuring and prepares transfer to Euronext Growth Paris, France - 9 October 2025 - The Company announces that it has reached an agreement with its principal creditors to restructure EUR3.2 million of debt. As part of this agreement, an initial tranche of EUR720,310 in debts will be converted into 720,310 new redeemable bonds into shares ("ORA"). Each ORA will entitle its holder to subscribe for one ordinary share of the Company at the nominal value of EUR1 per share, representing the potential creation of 720,310 new shares, subject to legal and contractual adjustments.[1] The ORA are interest free and are convertible into shares at the investor's discretion until they reach their three-year maturity on 8 October 2028 at which time any remaining ORA will be converted into shares. Upon an event of default, the investor has the option to redeem the ORA in cash. The Board has used the authority granted to it pursuant to the resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 24, 2025, in order to negotiate and structure this ORA issuance. This transaction reflects the renewed confidence of the Company's creditors and reference shareholders in its intrinsic value and recovery prospects, notwithstanding the current depressed market price of the shares. It allows for the immediate reduction of indebtedness without any cash outflow, thereby strengthening the Company's financial position and solvency ratios. Setting the conversion price at EUR1 per share, above the current market price, demonstrates this confidence while limiting dilution for existing shareholders compared to a conversion at market value. The balance of the debt will also be converted into ORA under the same terms as described above, and this will be implemented either pursuant to the same shareholder resolutions referred to above or ratified by the shareholders at an upcoming general meeting. In parallel, the Board of Directors has resolved to submit to the shareholders the transfer of the Company's listing from the Euronext Paris regulated market to Euronext Growth. This strategic decision is intended to significantly reduce the costs and regulatory burdens associated with the regulated market, enabling the Company to focus its financial and administrative resources on rebuilding and developing its core business. Finally, the Company expects to publish a dedicated press release shortly presenting its new strategic vision, setting out the next steps in its recovery plan and its roadmap for long-term value creation. ### About MYHOTELMATCH MYHOTELMATCH is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MYHOTELMATCH is eligible for the PEA-PME. For more information, please visit myhotelmatch.com (Investor Relations section). MYHOTELMATCH Contacts contact@myhotelmatch.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] For example, if the Company issues instruments giving access to capital that have a subscription price per share below the current ORA subscription price of 1 euro per share, then the redemption ratio of the ORA will be adjusted. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Revised Press Release (EN) - MHM ORA =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: MyHotelMatch 58 avenue d'Iéna 75116 Paris France E-mail: contact@myhotelmatch.co Internet: www.myhotelmatch.com ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2210882 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

