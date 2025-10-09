Anzeige
WKN: A115MJ | ISIN: NL0006294274 | Ticker-Symbol: ENXB
Tradegate
09.10.25 | 19:03
129,80 Euro
+2,20 % +2,80
Dow Jones News
09.10.2025 19:27 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MyHotelMatch initiates debt restructuring and prepares transfer to Euronext Growth

DJ MyHotelMatch initiates debt restructuring and prepares transfer to Euronext Growth 

MyHotelMatch 
MyHotelMatch initiates debt restructuring and prepares transfer to Euronext Growth 
09-Oct-2025 / 18:56 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MyHotelMatch initiates debt restructuring and prepares transfer to Euronext Growth 

Paris, France - 9 October 2025 - The Company announces that it has reached an agreement with its principal creditors to 
restructure EUR3.2 million of debt. 
 
As part of this agreement, an initial tranche of EUR720,310 in debts will be converted into 720,310 new redeemable bonds 
into shares ("ORA"). Each ORA will entitle its holder to subscribe for one ordinary share of the Company at the nominal 
value of EUR1 per share, representing the potential creation of 720,310 new shares, subject to legal and contractual 
adjustments.[1] 
 
The ORA are interest free and are convertible into shares at the investor's discretion until they reach their 
three-year maturity on 8 October 2028 at which time any remaining ORA will be converted into shares. Upon an event of 
default, the investor has the option to redeem the ORA in cash.   
 
The Board has used the authority granted to it pursuant to the resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting of 
Shareholders held on June 24, 2025, in order to negotiate and structure this ORA issuance. 
 
This transaction reflects the renewed confidence of the Company's creditors and reference shareholders in its intrinsic 
value and recovery prospects, notwithstanding the current depressed market price of the shares. It allows for the 
immediate reduction of indebtedness without any cash outflow, thereby strengthening the Company's financial position 
and solvency ratios. 
 
Setting the conversion price at EUR1 per share, above the current market price, demonstrates this confidence while 
limiting dilution for existing shareholders compared to a conversion at market value. 
 
The balance of the debt will also be converted into ORA under the same terms as described above, and this will be 
implemented either pursuant to the same shareholder resolutions referred to above or ratified by the shareholders at an 
upcoming general meeting. 
 
In parallel, the Board of Directors has resolved to submit to the shareholders the transfer of the Company's listing 
from the Euronext Paris regulated market to Euronext Growth. This strategic decision is intended to significantly 
reduce the costs and regulatory burdens associated with the regulated market, enabling the Company to focus its 
financial and administrative resources on rebuilding and developing its core business. 
 
Finally, the Company expects to publish a dedicated press release shortly presenting its new strategic vision, setting 
out the next steps in its recovery plan and its roadmap for long-term value creation. 

### 

About MYHOTELMATCH 
MYHOTELMATCH is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C 
ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP 
MYHOTELMATCH is eligible for the PEA-PME. 
 
For more information, please visit myhotelmatch.com (Investor Relations section). 
 
MYHOTELMATCH Contacts 
contact@myhotelmatch.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] For example, if the Company issues instruments giving access to capital that have a subscription price per share 
below the current ORA subscription price of 1 euro per share, then the redemption ratio of the ORA will be adjusted.  

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Revised Press Release (EN) - MHM ORA 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     MyHotelMatch 
         58 avenue d'Iéna 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@myhotelmatch.co 
Internet:    www.myhotelmatch.com 
ISIN:      FR001400IE67 
Euronext Ticker: MHM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2210882 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2210882 09-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2210882&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2025 12:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
