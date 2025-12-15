DJ MyHotelMatch: Diede van den Ouden Appointed Interim CEO Along with Several Board Changes

MyHotelMatch MyHotelMatch: Diede van den Ouden Appointed Interim CEO Along with Several Board Changes 15-Dec-2025 / 21:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diede van den Ouden Appointed Interim CEO Along with Several Board Changes Paris, France - December 15, 2025 - MyHotelMatch ("MHM") announces a series of changes in its governance structure as part of its ongoing restructuring. The board of directors has received the resignation of Jean-François Ott as CEO and has appointed Diede van den Ouden as interim CEO, effective immediately, to oversee a transition period until a permanent CEO can be appointed. Diede van den Ouden also serves as the Chairman of the board of directors and CEO of Tonner Drones, which, as announced on November 27, 2025, acquired EUR 1,250,000 in receivables[1] against MHM and indicated its willingness to cooperate as a strategic partner. In addition, Ott Heritage, Rebecca Chaussat, and Charlotte Gauthier have tendered their resignations from the MHM board of directors effective 10 December 2025. Effective immediately, the board of directors has replaced them with these three people by co-optation: Rudie Reedijk, Jelle Ypma, and David Cloetingh. These co-optations will be formally submitted for ratification by the shareholders, along with various other agenda points to be announced at a later date, during an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting that MHM intends to convene shortly so that the meeting can be held in early February. Jean-François Ott, Yves Abitbol, and Brad Taylor will remain on the board of directors until the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting to ensure continuity, stability, and proper governance throughout this transition period. Other than as already communicated, at this stage, MHM cannot comment on the strategic direction that the new interim CEO and reconstituted board may pursue as this strategy will be developed during this transition period and announced to the market over the next few weeks. MHM reiterates its commitment to maintaining full transparency with its shareholders and the market throughout this restructuring process. It believes that these changes represent an important step toward strengthening the company's foundation and positioning it for long-term growth and value creation. ### About MYHOTELMATCH MYHOTELMATCH is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MYHOTELMATCH is eligible for the PEA-PME. For more information, please visit myhotelmatch.com (Investor Relations section). MYHOTELMATCH Contacts contact@myhotelmatch.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] On 22 October 2025, MHM announced that Ott Heritage held EUR 1,787,578 in receivables against MHM. This figure was an error. The actual figure at that time was EUR 1,808,555. As announced on 27 November 2025, Ott Heritage then acquired an additional EUR 180,755 in receivables against MHM that were held by Ott Partners Services. This brought Ott Heritage's receivables against MHM to a total of EUR 1,989,310. Accordingly, when Tonner Drones acquired EUR 1,250,000 of Ott Heritage's receivables against MHM on 27 November 2025, this brought Ott Heritage's total receivables against MHM to EUR 739,310 rather than EUR 718,333 as announced at that time. As of today, because of minor transactions since 27 November 2025, Ott Heritage's total receivables against MHM are EUR 738,378.78. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 15.12.25 - MHM Changes (EN) =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: MyHotelMatch 58 avenue d'Iéna 75116 Paris France E-mail: contact@myhotelmatch.co Internet: www.myhotelmatch.com ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2246142 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

