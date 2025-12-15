Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lithium wird plötzlich knapp: 3% Weltproduktion aktuell weg
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJFQ | ISIN: FR001400IE67 | Ticker-Symbol: 6GD0
Stuttgart
15.12.25 | 07:56
0,245 Euro
-13,12 % -0,037
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYHOTELMATCH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYHOTELMATCH 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2530,26221:56
Dow Jones News
15.12.2025 21:39 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MyHotelMatch: Diede van den Ouden Appointed Interim CEO Along with Several Board Changes

DJ MyHotelMatch: Diede van den Ouden Appointed Interim CEO Along with Several Board Changes 

MyHotelMatch 
MyHotelMatch: Diede van den Ouden Appointed Interim CEO Along with Several Board Changes 
15-Dec-2025 / 21:03 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Diede van den Ouden Appointed Interim CEO 
 
Along with Several Board Changes 

Paris, France - December 15, 2025 - MyHotelMatch ("MHM") announces a series of changes in its governance structure as 
part of its ongoing restructuring. 
 
The board of directors has received the resignation of Jean-François Ott as CEO and has appointed Diede van den Ouden 
as interim CEO, effective immediately, to oversee a transition period until a permanent CEO can be appointed. Diede van 
den Ouden also serves as the Chairman of the board of directors and CEO of Tonner Drones, which, as announced on 
November 27, 2025, acquired EUR 1,250,000 in receivables[1] against MHM and indicated its willingness to cooperate as a 
strategic partner. 
 
In addition, Ott Heritage, Rebecca Chaussat, and Charlotte Gauthier have tendered their resignations from the MHM board 
of directors effective 10 December 2025. Effective immediately, the board of directors has replaced them with these 
three people by co-optation: Rudie Reedijk, Jelle Ypma, and David Cloetingh. These co-optations will be formally 
submitted for ratification by the shareholders, along with various other agenda points to be announced at a later date, 
during an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting that MHM intends to convene shortly so that the meeting can be 
held in early February. 
 
Jean-François Ott, Yves Abitbol, and Brad Taylor will remain on the board of directors until the Ordinary and 
Extraordinary General Meeting to ensure continuity, stability, and proper governance throughout this transition period. 
 
Other than as already communicated, at this stage, MHM cannot comment on the strategic direction that the new interim 
CEO and reconstituted board may pursue as this strategy will be developed during this transition period and announced 
to the market over the next few weeks. 
 
MHM reiterates its commitment to maintaining full transparency with its shareholders and the market throughout this 
restructuring process. It believes that these changes represent an important step toward strengthening the company's 
foundation and positioning it for long-term growth and value creation. 
 
### 

About MYHOTELMATCH 
MYHOTELMATCH is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C 
ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP 
MYHOTELMATCH is eligible for the PEA-PME. 
 
For more information, please visit myhotelmatch.com (Investor Relations section). 
 
MYHOTELMATCH Contacts 
contact@myhotelmatch.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1]  On 22 October 2025, MHM announced that Ott Heritage held EUR 1,787,578 in receivables against MHM. This figure was 
an error. The actual figure at that time was EUR 1,808,555. As announced on 27 November 2025, Ott Heritage then acquired 
an additional EUR 180,755 in receivables against MHM that were held by Ott Partners Services. This brought Ott Heritage's 
receivables against MHM to a total of EUR 1,989,310. Accordingly, when Tonner Drones acquired EUR 1,250,000 of Ott 
Heritage's receivables against MHM on 27 November 2025, this brought Ott Heritage's total receivables against MHM to EUR 
739,310 rather than EUR 718,333 as announced at that time. As of today, because of minor transactions since 27 November 
2025, Ott Heritage's total receivables against MHM are EUR 738,378.78.  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 15.12.25 - MHM Changes (EN) 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     MyHotelMatch 
         58 avenue d'Iéna 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@myhotelmatch.co 
Internet:    www.myhotelmatch.com 
ISIN:      FR001400IE67 
Euronext Ticker: MHM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2246142 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2246142 15-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2246142&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2025 15:03 ET (20:03 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.