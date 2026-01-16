DJ MyHotelMatch: Notice of an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on Monday February 2nd 2026

MyHotelMatch MyHotelMatch: Notice of an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on Monday February 2nd 2026 16-Jan-2026 / 08:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notice of an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on Monday February 2nd 2026 Paris, France - January 16th, at 8:30 AM - MyHotelMatch ("MHM") is pleased to announce the convening of an ordinary and extraordinary general meeting on Monday, February 2, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., at the offices of the law firm Lexelians, located at 11, avenue de l'Opéra - 75001 Paris. The notice of meeting for this general assembly was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on Monday, December 29, 2025. The notice of convocation was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on Friday, January 16, 2026. Shareholders will be asked to vote on the following agenda: Ordinary business: -- Ratification of the appointment of Mr. Rudie Reedijk as a member of the Board of Directors; (First resolution) -- Ratification of the appointment of Mr. Jelle Ypma as a member of the Board of Directors; (Second resolution) -- Ratification of the appointment of Mr. David Cloetingh as a member of the Board of Directors; (Third resolution) -- Appointment of Mr. Diede van den Ouden as a member of the Board of Directors; (Fourth resolution) -- Approval of the transfer of the listing of the Company's financial instruments from Euronext Paris to Euronext Growth Paris in accordance with Article L. 421-14, V of the French Monetary and Financial Code, and delegation of powers to the Board of Directors to carry out said transfer; (Fifth resolution) -- Authorization to the Board of Directors to allow the Company to buy back its own shares under Articles L. 22-10-62 and L. 225-210 et seq. of the French Commercial Code; (Sixth resolution) -- Authorities; (Seventh resolution) Extraordinary business: -- Change of corporate name; corresponding amendment to the bylaws; (Eighth resolution) -- Change of corporate purpose; corresponding amendment to the bylaws; (Ninth resolution) -- Change of registered office; corresponding amendment to the bylaws; (Tenth resolution) -- Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on a reduction of share capital motivated by losses, through a reduction of the nominal value of shares; (Eleventh resolution) -- Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on a reduction of share capital not motivated by losses, through a reduction of the nominal value of shares; (Twelfth resolution) -- Authorization to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by canceling shares under Articles L. 22-10-62 and L. 225-210 et seq. of the French Commercial Code; (Thirteenth resolution) -- Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing, with preferential subscription rights maintained, ordinary shares and/or securities granting access to the share capital and/or securities granting entitlement to the allocation of receivables; (Fourteenth resolution) -- Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing, with preferential subscription rights waived, ordinary shares and/or securities granting access to the share capital and/or securities granting entitlement to the allocation of receivables; (Fifteenth resolution) -- Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital with preferential subscription rights waived for the benefit of a private placement, up to a limit of 30% of the share capital; (Sixteenth resolution) -- Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital for the benefit of specifically designated categories of persons; (Seventeenth resolution) -- Authorization to increase the size of issuances in the event of excess demand; (Eighteenth resolution) -- Authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital, up to 10% of the share capital, as compensation for contributions in kind consisting of equity securities or securities granting access to the share capital; (Nineteenth resolution) -- Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to grant free shares, whether newly issued or existing, to employees and corporate officers, up to 10% of the share capital; (Twentieth resolution) -- Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital for the benefit of employees and corporate officers of the Company or related companies, with preferential subscription rights waived for the benefit of employee savings plan participants; (Twenty-first resolution) -- Setting of the aggregate ceiling for authorizations to issue shares, securities granting access to the share capital, and securities representing receivables; (Twenty-second resolution) -- Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue share subscription warrants for the benefit of a designated category of investors; (Twenty-third resolution) -- Alignment of the rules governing the organization and deliberations of the Supervisory Board with applicable law; corresponding amendment to the bylaws; (Twenty-fourth resolution) -- Alignment of the rules governing the holding of general meetings with applicable law; corresponding amendment to the bylaws; (Twenty-fifth resolution) -- Authorities; (Twenty-sixth resolution) All documentation relating to this general meeting is available on the Company's website. ### About MYHOTELMATCH MYHOTELMATCH is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MYHOTELMATCH is eligible for the PEA-PME. For more information, please visit myhotelmatch.com (Investor Relations section). MYHOTELMATCH Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding MHM and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or MHM ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. 