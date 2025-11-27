DJ MyHotelMatch: Tonner Drones Acquires Receivables against MHM and Indicates Willingness to Cooperate as a Strategic Partner

MyHotelMatch MyHotelMatch: Tonner Drones Acquires Receivables against MHM and Indicates Willingness to Cooperate as a Strategic Partner 27-Nov-2025 / 08:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonner Drones Acquires Receivables against MHM and Indicates Willingness to Cooperate as a Strategic Partner Paris, France - November 27, 2025 - MyHotelMatch ("MHM") has been informed that Tonner Drones has acquired EUR1,250,000 in receivables against MHM held by one of MHM's shareholders, Ott Heritage. As announced on October 22, 2025, Ott Heritage held EUR1,787,578 in receivables against MHM. Since that time, Ott Heritage informed MHM that it had acquired EUR180,755 more in MHM receivables that were held by Ott Partners Services, bringing Ott Heritage's total to EUR1,968,333 in MHM receivables. Following the acquisition from Ott Heritage by Tonner Drones of EUR1,250,000 in MHM receivables, Ott Heritage now holds EUR718,333 in MHM receivables. MHM intends to propose a global restructuring of the following debts (together, the "Financial Debts"): 1. EUR779,690 owed to Diede van den Ouden 2. EUR718,333 owed to Ott Heritage 3. EUR1,250,000 owed to Tonner Drones As announced on October 9, 2025, and again on October 22, 2025, this restructuring of the company's Financial Debts could be accomplished by issuing additional ORA to these three parties under the same terms and conditions as the ORA issued to Diede van den Ouden on October 9, 2025. The full terms and conditions of those ORA are available to all shareholders for review at MHM's headquarters located at 58 Avenue d'Iena, 75116 Paris. This restructuring of the company's Financial Debts could also be accomplished through a capital increase or other financial operation, provided that the financial terms and conditions to convert the Financial Debts into MHM shares will result in the same treatment to the holders of the Financial Debts as was received by Diede van den Ouden in the ORA issued to him on October 9, 2025. The resolutions setting out the terms of this global restructuring of the company's Financial Debts will be submitted to the shareholders for approval and published concurrently with the EGM notice to be convened before the end of the year. Tonner Drones brings valuable experience in turnaround situations and has expressed its willingness, in the event it becomes a shareholder, to actively support MHM in the development and execution of a new strategic direction aimed at unlocking new opportunities and driving growth. Tonner Drones believes there may be attractive opportunities for MHM in the company's historic sector, namely real estate. The drone sector is also a potential area of interest, where Tonner Drones' industry knowledge and market insights could contribute to MHM's success. Another option being considered is establishing a cryptoholding company, reflecting both Tonner Drones' and MHM's openness to exploring innovative business models. MHM looks forward to this productive collaboration that will create long-term value for shareholders and partners. The company's goal is to restructure its debts and to implement a sustainable policy that will prepare it for new activities, with a reduced debt position and a healthy cash position. ### About MYHOTELMATCH MYHOTELMATCH is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MYHOTELMATCH is eligible for the PEA-PME. For more information, please visit myhotelmatch.com (Investor Relations section). MYHOTELMATCH Contacts contact@myhotelmatch.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 27.11.25 - MHM PR (EN) VD =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: MyHotelMatch 58 avenue d'Iéna 75116 Paris France E-mail: contact@myhotelmatch.co Internet: www.myhotelmatch.com ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2236444 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

