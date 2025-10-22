DJ MyHotelMatch: Additional Information on ORA

MyHotelMatch MyHotelMatch: Additional Information on ORA 22-Oct-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional Information on ORA Paris, France - October 22, 2025 - Following its press release dated October 9, 2025, the Company provides the following details regarding the redeemable bonds convertible into shares ("ORA") issued on that date for the benefit of investor Diede van den Ouden (the "Investor"). The full terms and conditions of the ORA are available to all shareholders for review at the Company's headquarters located at 58 Avenue d'Iena, 75116 Paris. Before the issuance of the ORA, the Investor held receivables amounting to EUR1,500,000 against the Company, following an assignment of receivables from Ott Héritage. In accordance with Resolution No. 20 adopted by the General Meeting held on June 24, 2025, the Company approved the issuance of 720,310 ORA in favor of the Investor, representing 20% of the Company's share capital. These ORA will be redeemable through the issuance of up to 720,310 ordinary shares of the Company, subject to legal and contractual adjustments[1], with the preferential subscription rights waived. The nominal value of each share is one euro (EUR1), corresponding to the conversion of receivables amounting to EUR720,310, within the limit set by Resolution No. 24, which establishes an overall ceiling of EUR20,000,000 for such transactions. The ORA bear no interest and are convertible into shares at the discretion of the Investor at any time until their three-year maturity on October 8, 2028, at which point any remaining ORA will be converted into shares. In the event of full conversion into 720,310 new shares, the Company's share capital would increase to 4,321,890 shares. Below, shareholders will find a table showing the current shareholding structure of the Company and the dilution resulting from the conversion of the ORA: There remains, however, a potential risk of further dilution in the event of adjustments to the ORA redemption terms arising from legal or contractual requirements. Following the issuance of the ORA, the Investor continues to hold receivables amounting to EUR779,600 against the Company. Ott Héritage continues to hold receivables totaling EUR1,787,578. In addition, there are outstanding payables to suppliers amounting to EUR621,680.32, as well as prior liabilities of EUR76,200 incurred before the Company's acquisition by the current management, and EUR9,053 in tax and social security debts. As the Company is not currently engaged in any operational activity, it has no cash resources or cash flow. Nevertheless, Ott Héritage has provided a letter of comfort following the statutory auditor's review of the 2024 annual report, to cover the Company's limited ongoing expenses. As announced on October 9, 2025, the Company intends to convert the remaining receivables held by the Investor and Ott Héritage into ORA under the same terms as described above and/or through the issuance of new shares, with the objective of further strengthening the Company's capital structure. The resolutions setting out the terms of these conversions will be published concurrently with the notice convening an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held before the end of the year. ### About MYHOTELMATCH MYHOTELMATCH is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MYHOTELMATCH is eligible for the PEA-PME. For more information, please visit myhotelmatch.com (Investor Relations section). MYHOTELMATCH Contacts contact@myhotelmatch.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] For example, if the Company issues securities granting access to its share capital at a subscription price per share lower than the current ORA subscription price of one euro (EUR1) per share, the ORA redemption ratio will be adjusted accordingly. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 22.10.25 - Additional Information on ORA - EN =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: MyHotelMatch 58 avenue d'Iéna 75116 Paris France E-mail: contact@myhotelmatch.co Internet: www.myhotelmatch.com ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2217150 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

