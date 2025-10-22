Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJFQ | ISIN: FR001400IE67 | Ticker-Symbol: 6GD0
Stuttgart
22.10.25 | 14:07
0,312 Euro
-2,19 % -0,007
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYHOTELMATCH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYHOTELMATCH 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3270,33619:38
Dow Jones News
22.10.2025 18:33 Uhr
252 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MyHotelMatch: Additional Information on ORA

DJ MyHotelMatch: Additional Information on ORA 

MyHotelMatch 
MyHotelMatch: Additional Information on ORA 
22-Oct-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Additional Information on ORA 

Paris, France - October 22, 2025 - Following its press release dated October 9, 2025, the Company provides the 
following details regarding the redeemable bonds convertible into shares ("ORA") issued on that date for the benefit of 
investor Diede van den Ouden (the "Investor"). 
 
The full terms and conditions of the ORA are available to all shareholders for review at the Company's headquarters 
located at 58 Avenue d'Iena, 75116 Paris. 
 
Before the issuance of the ORA, the Investor held receivables amounting to EUR1,500,000 against the Company, following an 
assignment of receivables from Ott Héritage. 
 
In accordance with Resolution No. 20 adopted by the General Meeting held on June 24, 2025, the Company approved the 
issuance of 720,310 ORA in favor of the Investor, representing 20% of the Company's share capital. 
 
These ORA will be redeemable through the issuance of up to 720,310 ordinary shares of the Company, subject to legal and 
contractual adjustments[1], with the preferential subscription rights waived. The nominal value of each share is one 
euro (EUR1), corresponding to the conversion of receivables amounting to EUR720,310, within the limit set by Resolution No. 
24, which establishes an overall ceiling of EUR20,000,000 for such transactions. 
 
The ORA bear no interest and are convertible into shares at the discretion of the Investor at any time until their 
three-year maturity on October 8, 2028, at which point any remaining ORA will be converted into shares. 
 
In the event of full conversion into 720,310 new shares, the Company's share capital would increase to 4,321,890 
shares. 
 
Below, shareholders will find a table showing the current shareholding structure of the Company and the dilution 
resulting from the conversion of the ORA: 

There remains, however, a potential risk of further dilution in the event of adjustments to the ORA redemption terms 
arising from legal or contractual requirements. 
 
Following the issuance of the ORA, the Investor continues to hold receivables amounting to EUR779,600 against the 
Company. Ott Héritage continues to hold receivables totaling EUR1,787,578. In addition, there are outstanding payables to 
suppliers amounting to EUR621,680.32, as well as prior liabilities of EUR76,200 incurred before the Company's acquisition 
by the current management, and EUR9,053 in tax and social security debts. 
 
As the Company is not currently engaged in any operational activity, it has no cash resources or cash flow. 
Nevertheless, Ott Héritage has provided a letter of comfort following the statutory auditor's review of the 2024 annual 
report, to cover the Company's limited ongoing expenses. 
 
As announced on October 9, 2025, the Company intends to convert the remaining receivables held by the Investor and Ott 
Héritage into ORA under the same terms as described above and/or through the issuance of new shares, with the objective 
of further strengthening the Company's capital structure. The resolutions setting out the terms of these conversions 
will be published concurrently with the notice convening an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held before the end of 
the year. 

### 

About MYHOTELMATCH 
MYHOTELMATCH is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C 
ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP 
MYHOTELMATCH is eligible for the PEA-PME. 
 
For more information, please visit myhotelmatch.com (Investor Relations section). 
 
MYHOTELMATCH Contacts 
contact@myhotelmatch.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] For example, if the Company issues securities granting access to its share capital at a subscription price per 
share lower than the current ORA subscription price of one euro (EUR1) per share, the ORA redemption ratio will be 
adjusted accordingly. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 22.10.25 - Additional Information on ORA - EN 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     MyHotelMatch 
         58 avenue d'Iéna 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@myhotelmatch.co 
Internet:    www.myhotelmatch.com 
ISIN:      FR001400IE67 
Euronext Ticker: MHM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2217150 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2217150 22-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2217150&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.