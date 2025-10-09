Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Raises $300,000 for Pediatric Cancer Research

Company's First-ever Charity Event Supports Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation's Tackle Kids Cancer Program

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) proudly hosted its first-ever company led charity event, bringing together employees, dealer partners and vendors to raise $300,000 in support of Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation's Tackle Kids Cancer (TKC) program. The event took place at the renowned Griffin & Howe at Hudson Farm, a premier sporting estate in Andover, New Jersey, and marked a powerful commitment to corporate citizenship and community impact.

The timing carried special significance as September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and 2025 also marked the 10th anniversary of Tackle Kids Cancer - making the cause a natural partner for Konica Minolta's inaugural event. Proceeds will directly advance pediatric cancer research and patient care at Hackensack Meridian Health's two children's hospitals: Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, New Jersey and K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune, New Jersey.

Konica Minolta's check presentation at Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, New Jersey for Tackle Kids Cancer. TKC Captain Eli Manning gratefully helped to accept the donation.

Konica Minolta's check presentation at K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune, New Jersey for Tackle Kids Cancer.

At Konica Minolta, we know that true impact happens when people come together with passion and purpose," said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. "The $300,000 we raised for our very first company organized charity event reflects the heart of our employees, the generosity of our dealer network and vendor partners and the collective belief that every child deserves hope, healing and a future. This is only the beginning of what we intend to build as a lasting tradition of giving back and I could not be prouder of what we accomplished together."

The day featured clay shooting activities, raffles and a live auction, culminating in a collective donation presented to Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. Eli Manning, TKC team captain and two-time Super Bowl champion also joined the celebration, reinforcing the impact that community partnerships can have in the fight against pediatric cancer.

"Konica Minolta's inaugural event set a remarkable standard," said Joyce P. Hendricks, President and Chief Development Officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. "To raise $300,000 in their very first year shows the depth of commitment from their employees, partners and leadership. This generosity will help us expand clinical trials, provide critical resources and deliver compassionate care to the children and families who inspire us every day. We are truly grateful for their partnership."

Konica Minolta intends to make the event an annual tradition, continuing to strengthen its impact and support for children and families battling pediatric cancer.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Tackle Kids Cancer

Tackle Kids Cancer is a philanthropic program of the Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation that raises money for critical research and innovative patient care programs at the Children's Cancer Institute at Hackensack Meridian Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital and Hackensack Meridian K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital. With only 4% of the National Cancer Institute's budget dedicated to childhood cancer research, Tackle Kids Cancer was founded to bridge this gap. Since its launch in 2015, the program has raised more than $25 million, with every dollar supporting lifesaving treatments, groundbreaking discoveries, and programs that provide comfort to pediatric patients and their families.

Konica Minolta Contact

Maggie Grande

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+551-500-2659

pr@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

# # #

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-raises-300-000-for-pediatric-cancer-research-1085208