

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Celltrion Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved EYDENZELT (aflibercept-boav), biosimilar referencing EYLEA (aflibercept), for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR).



'Advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of irreversible blindness and visual impairment in the world and nearly 20 million people in the U.S. are living with some form of age-related macular degeneration,' said Dr. David M. Brown, Director, Retina Consultants of Texas Research Centers, Co-chair, Medical Leadership Board Retina Consultants of America.



EYDENZELT is Celltrion's first FDA-approved biologic product in ophthalmology. EYDENZELT was also approved by the European Commission (EC) in February 2025.



