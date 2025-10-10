Anzeige
Freitag, 10.10.2025
WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227
Tradegate
09.10.25 | 20:56
21,760 Euro
+0,05 % +0,010
PR Newswire
10.10.2025 08:30 Uhr
SKF to publish Q3 report on 29 October

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Q3 results for 2025 on 29 October at approximately 07:30 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join an audio webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CET).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers:
Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/68c40e612728d2001df6538b/jnxer
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International: +44 207 107 0613

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://www.skf.com/group/investors/financials/quarterly-reports?page=1

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-publish-q3-report-on-29-october,c4248181

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4248181/3715035.pdf

20251010 SKF to publish Q3 report on 29 October

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-1441494-framsida,c3476571

SKF-1441494 framsida

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-to-publish-q3-report-on-29-october-302580618.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
